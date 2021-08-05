OVGA Match Play Champions Decided At The Marshes

Teri De Luis, Dwight Reinhart and Perry Freda are the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s 2021 Match Play Champions. They received their championship trophies in a brief ceremony at The Marshes Golf Club in the west end of the City of Ottawa.

OVGA Players qualified for match play in qualifying events earlier in the 2021 golf season in men’s, senior men’s and women’s divisions.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, the first two rounds of match play were held and at the end of the day semi-finalists were decided and they came back to The Marshes to play on Wednesday, August 4th.

In the Women’s Championship, Ruixue Huang from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club met Brockville Country Club’s Teri De Luis in the championship match. Ruixue had defeated Brenda Pilon from the Hylands Golf Club and Teri defeated Diane Dolan, also from the Hylands Golf Club, in semi-final action.

Teri’s golf experience showed as she wore down Ruixue, a relatively new player to the OVGA scene and the match concluded on the par 3, 15th hole.

“I felt good in my matches over both days”, said the new Women’s Match Play Champion. “I hit the ball fairly decent and kept out of trouble in my matches and I thoroughly enjoyed my final match with Rui, who I just met today.”

Teri De Luis (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Perry Freda, from the Madawaska Golf Club, had to play two extra holes in his semi-final match against the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Greg Clarke, while Tom Hossfeld from the Hylands Golf Club won his semi-final match on the 18th hole over Ken Clark from the GreyHawk Golf Club.

In the senior championship final, Perry took an early lead in his match with Tom Hossfeld and the close match finished on the 16th hole.

“I’ve been runner-up twice so it’s nice to finally win one”, were Perry Freda’s words. “Things went my way and I played safe and stayed out of trouble during my matches. I played with some great players over the two days and I’m happy to hold this trophy.”

Perry Freda (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Dwight Reinhart reached the championship match after his 2 & 1 semi-final win over Rivermead’s Jean-Francois Guillot and finalist Craig Brennan won his semi-final match one-up on the 18th hole over James Daniels from the Prescott Golf Club.

Reinhart, from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, and Craig Brennan from the Brockville Country Club engaged in a close match that went back and forth during the day. Craig missed a par putt on the par 3, 17th hole to give Dwight a one-hole lead heading to the final hole. After Dwight had hit his drive to the centre of the fairway on the 18th hole, Craig stepped up and unfortunately pulled his drive out of bounds. He played a provisional ball, but could not overcome that driving mistake to tie up the match.

“This was a big win for me”, said Dwight Reinhart after the trophy presentation. “I lost my vision in my left eye earlier in the year and I have only eight percent vision left. It’s been a learning experience to adjust my golf swing and I’m really proud to win this match play championship for the second time.”

Dwight had previously won the Match Play Championship in 2010 and it should be noted that he was the only player in the field to walk the distance carrying his clubs in all four matches.

Dwight Reinhart (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Congratulations to all of the newly crowned champions as well as the OVGA players who qualified for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Match Play Championships.