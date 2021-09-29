Ottawa Valley Golf Association Men Club Champions Compete at Hylands

For the second day in a row, the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa hosted the Ottawa Valley Golf Association and their Tournament of Club Champions. Today, September 28, it was the men who took center stage in their quest for Championships in “A”, “B”, “C” and Senior Divisions.

Mother Nature favoured the men with a bright blue sky along with chilly temperatures but no rain in the weather forecast.

Nick Workun

Nick Workun, a member at Camelot Golf & Country Club, shot the low score on the day of 1-under-par 71 to win the “A” Class division. In second place with his score of 73 was Metcalfe Golf Club’s Victor Twynstra, followed in a tie for third place with scores of 76 by Renfrew’s Stephane Pare and Hautes Plaines’ Sebastien Cote.

When asked what was working during his round, Nick Workun responded, “Honestly just a lot of ups and downs. I didn’t hit a lot of greens but I chipped to a couple of feet all day giving me stress free pars and I enjoyed my round with Phil (Patterson).”

Jeff Courtice

Jeff Courtice from Carleton Golf & Yacht Club took home the “B” Class honours with his score of 80. Tied for second place with scores of 81 were Metcalfe’s Kyle Hogan and Gatineau’s Daniel Lafleche.

“It was a good round for me actually’, said Carleton’s Jeff Courtice after his win.”I had about ten days off and we were out west golfing and we just got back. I came back ready to play and I had a good start on the front nine. I choked a little bit on the back nine but I did have a birdie and everything came together.”

Daniel Evoy

The “C” Class division was won by Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Daniel Evoy with a score of 89. Rivermead’s Tom Chadwick finished second with his score of 100, three strokes ahead of 3rd place finisher Steve O’Neil from the Stittsville Golf Club.

“It was one of my better rounds of the year”, said Daniel Evoy. “My game was straighter than usual and I kept the driver in the bag. I rode the three-wood pretty much all day and it worked.”

Tom Hossfeld

It took five extra holes for Tom Hossfeld from the Hylands Golf Club to claim the Senior Division championship. Tom and eQuinelle’s John Taylor finished regulation play in a tie with scores of 74. Tied for third place with scores of 75 were GreyHawk’s Dan Tapp and Smiths Falls Tom Henderson.

“I’ve never won this event, so this is a first for me and I’m really happy”, said Tom Hossfeld about his round. “It’s been an awful year so it was to the point that I didn’t want to tee it up in a golf tournament, it’s been so bad. This kind of makes it all worthwhile and gives me hope for next year. Course knowledge helped me in where to go but the greens were different today. They were quicker and a little softer. Even though I’ve been a member here for eleven years, it took me about five holes to figure things out.”

Tom also wanted to thank the host course for the great course conditioning and he gave a shout-out to John Taylor who put up a really tough fight especially in the five-hole playoff.

The OVGA Tournament of Club Champions brings to an end the competitive golf season for the Ottawa Valley Golf Association. The team of officials looking after the rules today were Jim Davidson, Stan Horton, David McClenaghan and David Skinner. Starting the field again today was the CJGA’s Ryan Shaw and OVGA Men’s Tournament Director Jim Crawford handled the scoring. OVGA President Gerry Bower was on hand again today to pass out the trophies to the winners and OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave was on hand both days ensuring a smooth operation.

Dru Lafave, David Skinner, Gerry Bower, Ryan Shaw, Jim Davidson, David McClenaghan, Jim Crawford, Stan Horton

OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave commented on the Tournament of Club Champions over the two days at the Hylands Golf Club. “It was nice to see all the women out on the first day. They were all enthusiastic about playing and it was a new experience for a lot of them. The men were more experienced in playing outside their home course. They also had a great time and the winners of those awards were very appreciative. The golf course was in fantastic shape and the weather didn’t co-operate one hundred percent on the first day but today was quite nice. Hylands is a great course to host this event because it’s pretty central for our players and we would love to return again.”