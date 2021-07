It was a small field but intense competition on Monday, July 26 as the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) conducted the Mixed Modified Alternate Shot tournament at the Perth Golf Course.

Topping the 11 team battle was the combination of Bob Irvine of the Rockland Golf Club and Stephanie Chiarotto of The Country Club in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Their score of 75 earned them the Bernard and Peggy Turner-Davies Mixed Championship Plaque.

