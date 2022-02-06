OVGA Provides Update for 2022 Junior Tournament Season

With about a month and a half until the golf season gets underway in earnest, Ottawa Valley Golf Association Junior Coordinator Jim Davidson has provided an update for the year ahead. If you own or operate a golf course in the region, please pay special attention to the relevant messaging contained below.

“2022 is going to be another busy season for Junior golf in our region. The preliminary OVGA schedule is on our web-site now (ovga.org). We are working hard to get the tournament pages finished so that we can open up registrations in early March. I’ve also included an integrated junior event calendar below that I pieced together from various web-sites to give you a bigger picture of opportunities that our junior golfers have. Parents are often looking for scheduling assistance based on what their overall goals all (provincials, nationals, etc.). We will also be bringing back the OVGA tournament posters this year for clubs to post, along with an electronic version that you can distribute to members.

One of the advantages for players in our region is that they can compete in both Golf Ontario and Golf Quebec championships. I am happy to say that the road to the provincial junior championships will once again go through our local OVGA events (high-lighted in yellow below). By having our OVGA events also count as provincial qualifiers, it helps to cut travel costs and allow more of our kids to participate. We will hold separate U19 and U15 Junior City & Districts this year due to cut-off dates for provincial qualifiers. I will also be introducing a new team component for our U19 Junior City & District Championship … total score for the top 2 boys and 1 girl from each club over the two days (June 18-19).

Another high-light on the Junior calendar is the Junior inter-sectionals that is scheduled for Sunday July 31st this year. We will once again be holding two separate events on this day, our traditional match-play division (teams of 8) as well as the new Stableford division (best 3 of 4 scores counting) that we started last year so that clubs with smaller junior programs can also get involved in this fun team event. I will follow-up at the start of the season to confirm which clubs are going to compete in each division. We have over 200 juniors involved in this event!

It is nice to see the Canadian Junior Girls championships in Ottawa this year, as well as the CP Women’s Open again. The finals for the National Junior Skills challenge will also be coming to Ottawa this summer and it would be nice if we had several clubs in our region running qualifiers. You can find more information about the program here … let me know if you would consider running a qualifier at your club/facility.

And finally, thank you for supporting my efforts to get a good mix of courses lined up for our junior events this year. I know the demand for tee-times has been crazy and your help has been crucial. If you have any junior questions or if I can help you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Jim Davidson can be reached at this email.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

