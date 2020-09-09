Mississippi Hosts The OVGA Ryder Cup

Golf Canada’s retrogression format was used to decide championships at the 2020 Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Ryder Cup championship for women and men at the Mississippi Golf Club in Appleton, Ontario on September 8.

With the last group teeing off at 3pm and sunset listed for 7:30, there were concerns that the final groups could finish. Fortunately, with OVGA rules officials and spotters watching tee shots land, the final groups were able to finish but there were complaints that the final putts were almost impossible to read.

The format for the OVGA Ryder Cup was a team best-ball for the first six holes, a team scramble for the second-six and a team alternate shot to close out the final six holes.

Janet Geiger from the Hylands Golf Club and Sharron Malott from Club EG posted a 9 over par score of 81 to win the Women’s Division 2 portion of the event. One stroke back in second place was the team of Ruixue Huang and Nancy Chen from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club.

Sharron Malott & Janet Geiger

Retrogression had to be used to decide which team took home the Women’s Ryder Cup trophy as three teams finished with 4 under par scores of 68. In the end the team of Pam Fraser from Hylands Golf Club and Erika Godwin from Carleton Golf & Yacht Club were declared the champions.

No stranger to having her name on the championship trophy, Erika had won on three previous occasions with the late Bonnie Wolff and she, along with Pam, dedicated their win to Bonnie. The Hylands team of Brenda Pilon and Lise Jubinville as well as Judy Collins and Chantale Belley finished in a tie for second place.

Erika Godwin & Pam Fraser

OVGA tournament director Dru Lafave and his partner Doug Guy, both from the Kanata Golf Club, posted a 2 under par score of 70 to win division 2 in the Men’s Ryder Cup. Alone in 2nd place with a score of even par was the team of James Richard and Jason Shreenan from the Pembroke Golf Club.

Dru Lafave & Doug Guy

Retrogression was also used to decide the Men’s Championship trophy winners as four teams posted scores of 4 under par, 68. The Hylands team of Randy Fix and Kevin Sleigh finished in first place followed by the Rockland Golf Club team of Marc Bedard and Andre Charlesbois, the Rideau View team of Adam Kingsbury and David Mathers, and the Carleton Golf & Yacht team of Zachary McEvoy and Jared Coyle.

Randy Fix & Kevin Sleigh

Final Leaderboards