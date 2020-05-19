OVGA & Golf Quebec Make 2020 Schedule Adjustments

On Friday we posted a story regarding changes to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) schedule for 2020, one that detailed a cancellation of all tournaments through June for the organization. More details of the decision by them have now been clarified with us, as there are further nuances to that news that were not provided.

While no events will be conducted in June by the OVGA, they have informed us that some of the events scheduled for the month are not cancelled (as previously conveyed to us), but may be held at a further date.

“We are hoping to still hold the two June field day tournaments in July with qualifying spots for our Match Play Championships, the Quebec Tunis Championship, and important Order of Merit points to earn spots into the OVGA Cup,” OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave said in correspondence with Flagstick on Monday.

Further to that, he shared that decisions about the fate of the two-person team events and the Intersectionals are yet to be made but will be forthcoming shortly.

The previous story (now removed from our site to avoid any player confusion) also noted that Golf Quebec would be making some adjustments to their schedule, and more of those details have come to light, some that directly affect play to be held in Ottawa.

The current plan for The Alexander of Tunis Championship, slated for June 29/30 at Camelot Golf & Country Club, is to contest the event later in the summer.

Other adjustments to the Golf Quebec competition calendar that were just released:

• Men’s Amateur Match Play Championship – POSTPONED

• Mens’ Senior Match Play Championship – CANCELLED

• Womens’ Match Play Championship – CANCELLED

• Debbie Savoy Morel Cup – CANCELLED

• Pee-Wee and Bantam Classic – CANCELLED

• Men’s and Women’s Provincial Mid-Amateur Championships – CANCELLED

• Jean C. Monty Cup and Hélène Desmarais Cup – CANCELLED

• Alexander of Tunis – POSTPONED

• Duke of Kent – POSTPONED

• Bromont Invitational – POSTPONED (The Bromont Invitational, as originally created strictly for women, is cancelled. The 2020 Bromont Invitational will be relaunched with a new format to be announced at a later date.)

• Metropolitan Trophy et le Junior Metropolitan Trophy – CANCELLED

Within the Golf Quebec calendar of activities, there were also Junior Skills Challenges for which the schedule has been modified:

• Québec City regional junior skills challenge scheduled for June 20 at the Royal Québec Golf Club: CANCELLED

• Eastern Townships Junior Skills Challenge scheduled for July 4 at Les Cèdres Golf Club: POSTPONED

• The Junior Skills Challenge Provincial Championship to be held on July 18 in the Montréal area: CANCELLED by Golf Canada

We will update this story if and when we receive any further relevant details.