First Round of OVGA Senior Men’s Championship at Upper Canada

The first round of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s Senior Men’s Championship was held at the Upper Canada Golf Course in Chrysler, Ontario Monday, July 21 and in the field is the current titleholder, Tom Hossfeld from the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa, Ontario

Light winds and broken cloud cover greeted the senior male competitors looking to take home the W.G. (William George) Bedard Championship Trophy after 2 days of competition.

W.G. BEDARD TROPHY

W.G. Bedard was one of the founders of the Ottawa District Golf Association in 1948 and his trophy was first played for in 1950. Since that time, his trophy has seen the names of many of the top senior golfers in the Ottawa Valley added to the trophy and except for 1998 when weather cancelled the championship the W.G. Bedard Trophy has rested at many different golf clubs throughout the Ottawa Valley.

Previous OVGA Senior Champions in the field apart from Tom Hossfeld are Kanata’s Dru Lafave (2012) and Public Player John Taylor (2018), along with Lyle Alexander (2005, 2006 & 2015) and Mike Poloni (2017) from the Greensmere Golf Club.

Heading into the second round of the 2020 OVGA Senior Men’s Championship at Eagle Creek in Dunrobin, Ontario on Tuesday, July 21, the leaders at one over par 73 are Public Player John Taylor and Rivermead’s Ken Lafreniere.

Tied for 3rd place with scores of 75 are Perry Freda from the Madawaska Golf Club, defending champion Tom Hossfeld and Smiths Falls Tom Henderson. Cornwall golfers Daniel Gelinas and Richard McCullough sit in 6th and 7th place respectfully with scores of 76 and 77.

JANET MATTHEWS TROPHY

Also competing at Eagle Creek on Tuesday are OVGA Senior Women competitors competing for the Janet Matthews Trophy first competed for in 1966.

The women are led by 5-time and defending champion Teri De Luis from the Brockville Country Club. Past champions also competing are Diane Dolan (4 wins) from the Hylands Golf Club and 3-time champion Carole Letendre from the Algonquin Golf Club.

Good luck to all OVGA Senior competitors at Eagle Creek.