GreyHawk Golfers Sweep Senior OVGA Championships

Pam Fraser and Doug Macdonald from the GreyHawk Golf Club in the southeast sector of the City of Ottawa are the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s and Men’s Senior Champions for 2021.

Weather once again dictated a shortened championship for both women and men participants in the Senior Championship Event being played at Greensmere Golf & Country Club in the Carp sector of the City of Ottawa on July 20. With storm clouds moving in rapidly, OVGA Officials blew the horn to get golfers off the Legacy Course and as per instructions the players took shelter in their vehicles. There was a certain amount of grumbling from a few players about this action but not after the course was bombarded with a steady downpour amidst a heavy dose of thunder and lightning. Golf officials are taught that the safety of the players is paramount at any tournament and they made the correct call.

After a lengthy delay, Officials emailed participants waiting in their vehicles that the event had to be cancelled.

Fortunately for the OVGA Senior Women participating, the OVGA Officials were able to declare a champion as all of their players had completed the nine holes required to constitute a completed round of golf.

Pam Fraser from the GreyHawk Golf Club posted three birdies for a score of 33 on her front nine and took the Championship and the Janet Matthews trophy for the second year in a row. In second place with a score of two-over-par, 38, was Ruixue Huang from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club. Lise Jubinville from the Hylands Golf Club finished in third place with her score of four-over-par, 40.

“I was putting very well”, said Pam Fraser in a short interview after she had been presented with the Janet Matthews trophy. She continued, “I’m a little disappointed that we couldn’t complete our round today but I’ll take the win.”

Pam Fraser and Doug MacDonald (Photo: Joe Mclean, Flagstick.com)

The men were not so fortunate in getting in another nine holes, so any scores from the final round were wiped out and the championship was decided on the scores posted in their first round at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club.

Doug Macdonald, in the 65 and over age group, from the GreyHawk Golf Club was the overall winner of the OVGA Senior Championship and took home the W.G. Bedard Trophy based on his round one score of even-par, 71, at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club.

“I kind of backed in to my first OVGA Championship win”, said Doug Macdonald when interviewed after the presentation of the W.G. Bedard Senior Championship Trophy. He continued, “I had a good round yesterday at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club. I hit the ball really well. I have to thank my coach Rob Lindsay for his help with my game.”

Perry Freda from the Madawaska Golf Club and Peter Harrison from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club, both playing in the 55 to 64 age group tied for second place overall and tied for first in their age group with scores of one-over-par, 72.

Fourth place overall went to Greg Clarke (55-64) from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club with his score of three-over-par, 74.

Tied for 5th place overall with scores of four-over-par, 75, were Larry Morin from the Rivermead Golf Club and last year’s co-champion Tom Henderson from the Smiths Falls Golf Club, both in the 55-64 age group. Joining them with his score of 75 was OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave from the Kanata Golf Club playing in the 65 and over age group.

For most, it was a disappointing day but Mother Nature showed her strength and as everyone knows, you can’t control Mother Nature.

—

A nice addition to the day was a presentation from the OVGA to Tom Hossfeld, recognizing two decades of service to the organization. President Gerry Bower made the presentation.

Gerry Bower (left), OVGA President, presents a plaque of recognition to Tom Hossfeld to recognize his two decades of service to the Ottawa Valley Golf Association.