OVGA Tournament Director Looks Ahead To A Busy First Event

Ottawa Valley Golf Association Tournament Director Dru Lafave provided Flagstick.com with an update as they prepare to host their first event of the season. You’ll find the details to very positive.

“The OVGA is pleased and excited to announce that the first OVGA tournament of the season being held at eQuinelle on July 6 is sold out with 135 players in the field.

This is a Field Day with Tunis, OVGA Match Play qualifying spots, and Order of Merit points up for grabs. We have 105 men, including 42 A class players, 24 B class, and 39 Seniors. And 30 women, most of whom are A class. It’s such a huge field that tee times will be starting at 7:00 am and finishing at 2:30.

Officials were on site last week to review the course set up and firm up protocols related to the Covid pandemic.

Of note, no caddies or spectators will be permitted, with the exception of a parent or guardian of a junior, who can follow the group.

Because some Junior events had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, the OVGA decided to make exceptions in this event and allow some of the top juniors to participate in the field day. These include 6 boys from 14 to 17 years old with indexes all below 5, and 3 girls from 12 to 15 years old with indexes all below 6.

The OVGA volunteer staff and rules officials will be in for a long day, but are excited about the turnout and getting the season underway,

Our next event will be another Field Day at Rockland on July 13, with additional Tunis, OVGA Match Play qualifying spots, and Order of Merit points.

Registration for this event closes Friday July 3.”