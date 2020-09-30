Hylands Hosts OVGA Men’s Tournament of Club Champions

Dinah Washington had a classic 50’s hit song titled, “What a difference a day makes”.

That title describes the difference in the weather in Ottawa on Monday, September 28, 2020 which was sunny, hot and high in humidity, in contrast to Tuesday, September 29, 2020 when it was overcast throughout the day and chilly after an early morning rain.

What wasn’t different on the two days was the Hylands South Golf Course conditioning, slick greens and overall good play by participants in the OVGA Women’s and Men’s Tournaments of Club Champions. (The women had the nicer weather on Monday)

“C” CLASS

Jim Dempster from the Greensmere Golf & Country Club led the way in “C” Class with his score of 91 on the par 72 South Course at Hylands Golf Club. He was followed by GreyHawk Golf Club’s Dave Stewart (97) and eQuinelle Golf Club’s Brian Perrin with his score of 104.

Men’s C Leaderboard

Jim Dempster

“B” CLASS

Mississippi Golf Club’s Patrick Davies posted a 79 to lead the field in “B” Class. Smiths Falls Denis Tremblay finished 2nd with his score of 81 and tied for 3rd with scores of 83 were Mountain Creek Golf Club’s Eric Irons and Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s Chris Burns.

Men’s B Leaderboard

Patrick Davies

SENIOR CLASS

Tom Henderson from the Smiths Falls Golf Club and Dan Tapp from the GreyHawk Golf Club both recorded scores of 2 over par 74 in the senior division. After applying Golf Canada’s Rules of Retrogression for breaking ties, Tom Henderson was declared the winner. One stroke back in third place with a score of 75 was Peter Harrison from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Men’s Senior Leaderboard

Tom Henderson

“A” CLASS

Mark Mackay from the Rideau View Golf Club, playing in the final group, posted a one over par score of 73 to win the “A” Division. Tied for 2nd place with scores of 74 were Dwight Reinhart from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and Maxime Marengere from the Rivermead Golf Club.

Men’s A Leaderboard

Mark Mackay

Congratulations to all of the participants in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s 2020 Men’s Tournament of Club Champions. You represented your OVGA Member Clubs well.

Thanks go out to the entire team at the Ottawa Valley Golf Association for their efforts in running a shortened but safe golf schedule in 2020 for golfers in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec.