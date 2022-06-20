OVGA U19/U17 Junior City & District Champions Declared

by Joe McLean

Mother Nature tried her best over the weekend to dampen the enthusiasm of local junior golfers playing in the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Junior and Juvenile City & District Championships but these youngsters are tough. Playing through cold temperatures and strong wind gusts at Hylands and Kanata Golf Clubs, scores were a little higher than normal but in the end four champions were declared.

Sophie Foulds (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Juvenile Girls

Sophie Foulds from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club is the winner of the OVGA Juvenile Girls City & District Championship with her two-round score of 159 (78/81). In second place was Ottawa Hunt’s Antonia Ho with her two-day score of 166 (78/88) followed in third place by Blainvillier Golf Club’s MacKenzie Cloutier and her score of 167 (81/86).

Sophie also won the overall OVGA Junior Girls City & District Championship by one stroke over Lauren Gervais.

Lauren Gervais (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Junior Girls

Lauren Gervais from Carleton Golf & Yacht Club took the OVGA Junior City & District Girls Championship with scores of 81/79 for a total of 160. Second place went to Royal Ottawa’s Avery Mack (94/88/182) followed in third by Ottawa Hunt’s Jenna Collins (106/100/206).

Isaiah Ibit (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Juvenile Boys

Isaiah Ibit from the Camelot Golf & Country Club posted a two-day total score of 153 (77/76) to win the OVGA City & District Juvenile Boys Championship by one stroke over Ottawa Hunt’s Jayson Ross and his total score of 154 (77/77). Tied for third place were Public Player Bode Stephen and Ottawa Hunt’s Graydon Laughlin with scores of 79/76 for a total of 155.

Max Corcoran (Photo: Joe McLean, Flagstick.com)

Junior Boys

Loch March’s Max Corcoran is the winner of the OVGA City & District Junior Boys Championship after he posted scores of 79/74 for a two-day total of 153. Tied for second place with two-day total scores of 154 are Royal Ottawa’s Luc-Antoine De Celles (75/79) and Ottawa Hunt’s David Lafreniere (76/78).

Max also took the overall OVGA Junior Boys City & District Championship after a one-hole sudden-win playoff over Isaiah Ibit.

Congratulations to all of the junior golfers who participated in the OVGA Junior & Juvenile City & District Championship.

Next on the Ottawa Valley Golf Association Schedule is the City & District Championship for Pee Wee and Bantam golfers at the Rockland and Rivermead Golf Clubs on Sunday, July 3rd and Monday, July 4th.

