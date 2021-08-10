Cedarhill Hosts OVGA Women’s Four-Ball

The Cedarhill Golf & Country Club in Nepean, Ontario hosted the Ottawa Valley Golf Association’s (OVGA) Women’s Four-Ball on Monday, August 7th.

Based on handicap indexes, 2-Women teams played in three divisions.

In “A” Division Brenda Pilon and Lise Jubinville won in a sudden death play-off over the Rivermead Team of Louise Hotte and Celine Simard that lasted for 3 holes. It was a spectacular chip-in for an eagle on the 11th hole that broke the tie.

Lise Jubinville & Brenda Pilon (Photo: OVGA)

The “B” Division winners were Cathy Townshend and Marsha Lindsay from the Brockville Country Club.

Cathy Townshend & Marsha Lindsay (Photo: OVGA)

Another playoff was required in the “C” Division. Mary Ellen Ward and Mary Legault from the Hylands Golf Club won on the first playoff hole over the team of Denise Trottier and Maggie Sardelis.

Mary Ellen Ward and Mary Legault (Photo: OVGA)