OVGA Women’s “A” Division Intersectional Won by Ottawa Hunt & Golf

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women’s Intersectionals date back to 1997 when a random draw was held for Divisional play. Looking through my files I found that the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Women were not even included in that 1997 draw. They joined in 1998 in Division J.

Since 1997, only women’s teams from Madawaska, Brockville, Kanata, Rideau View, Rivermead, Carleton, Royal Ottawa and Camelot have won the “A” Division Trophy.

Today, on July 11, 2021 at the OVGA “A” Division Intersectionals held at Camelot Golf & Country Club in Cumberland, Ontario, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club women were finally able to add their name to that list. But the win didn’t come easy as they were tied with the team from Royal Ottawa with 1 group left to come into the scoring table. When Haley Yerxa came in with six points, the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Team erupted in cheers.

Standings in “A” Division were Ottawa Hunt (32), Royal Ottawa (28), Camelot, and Hylands (7). Hylands moves down to “B” Division at Rivermead while Rideau View moves up to “A” Division at the Ottawa Hunt with Camelot Golf & Country Club and Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

Members of the winning Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club Women’s Team were Debbie Christie, Maureen Donnelly, Antonia Ho, Carla Jensen, Betty Kieran, Jill O’Neill, Claire Stoney and Haley Yerxa.

Six point winners from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club were Maureen Donnelly, Debby Christie, Carla Jensen and Haley Yerxa and from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club Kathy Keely, Sofie Foulds and Sheila McKeen.

Congratulations to all of the Women competitors throughout Eastern Ontario playing for their Club Teams.

