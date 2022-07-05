OVGA Women’s Marjorie Strong Champions Decided at Rideau View

Words and Photos by Joe McLean

There was a touch of the United State’s July 4th celebrations at Rideau View Golf Club yesterday as the OVGA Women’s Tournament Director Sherry Rodenkirch had renamed the three divisions for this day The Firecrackers, The Rockets and The Sparklers.

Fifty teams of two-women golfers from Ottawa Valley Golf Association Member Clubs competed at Rideau View for the Marjorie Strong Shields in three divisions in net score competition.

THE FIRECRACKER DIVISION 1

The Rideau View team of Barb Byrne and Janet Creighton took home the Marjorie Strong Low Net Shield with their team score of one under par 72. Tied for second place with total net scores of even par 73 were the Rivermead Team of Laura MacHutchon and Anna Malencia along with the Smiths Falls Team of Leanna Watt and Nancy Doyle.

THE ROCKETS DIVISION 2

The Rideau View Team of Donna Rennie and Nancy Taylor were the winners of the Marjorie Strong Division 2 Shield with their team score of one under par 72. In second place with a score of even par 73 was the Rideau View Team of Brandie Hill and Lorelei Reid. Three teams tied for third place with scores of one over par 74. They were Cedarhill’s Jill Finlin and Sandy Finnigan, Rideau View’s Marci Perrault and Chantal Ringuette along with Alison Evans and Monica Bialik also from the Rideau View Golf Club.

THE SPARKLERS DIVISION 3

The Canadian Golf Club Team of Pat Edgar and Diane Beauchamp broke the string of Rideau View victories with their two over par score of 75 good enough to win the Marjorie Strong Division 3 Shield. Anne Steinberg and Liz Cosgrove from Rideau View took second place with their team score of four over par 77. Third place with a score of five over par 78 went to the Hylands Team of Pat Hurly and Lynda Kennedy.

OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave was on hand to pass out the winner’s trophies and he thanked Rideau View and its Members for hosting the 2022 Marjorie Strong competition. Listening to the ladies while they were having their after game beverages, they were excited about the course conditions at Rideau View.

Congratulations to all of the OVGA competitors who competed at Rideau View.

