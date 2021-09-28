Ottawa Valley Golf Association Women Club Champions Compete at Hylands

The Ottawa Valley Golf Association Tournament of Club Champions for Women was held on the South Course at the Hylands Golf Club in Ottawa on September 27.

Even a downpour of rain between 9:00 and 11:00 am couldn’t dampen the spirits of the “B” Class and Senior Women who played in the first two hours of competition.

One thing about the Hylands’ golf courses is their sand base which drains quickly and effectively. There were no complaints about course conditioning by the players in spite of the rain.

First off the course were the “B” Class Women and Beverly Oderkirk from the host club posted an 87 to lead the way. She was followed by Nationview’s Colleen Fox (93) and tied for third with scores of 94 were Greensmere’s Monique Albert and Stittsville Golf Club’s Gisele Savoie.

Beverly Oderkirk

When asked about her “B” Division win, Beverly Oderkirk said, “My friends dragged me out to play in the rain last week and said it would be good practice in case it rained today. It worked out quite well today and I thank them. For me my score of 87 was good and I’m sure the home course advantage helped.”

Next in were the Senior Women participants and once again a Hylands golfer took home the 1st place trophy. Lise Jubinville posted her score of two-over-par, 74, to win by two strokes over Liz McCourt from the Camelot Golf & Country Club. Tied for third place with scores of 81 were Eagle Creek’s Susan Dodge and Buckingham’s Louise Hotte.

Lise Jubinville

No stranger to the winner’s circle, Lise Jubinville commented on her win. “Keeping the ball in play is always a good thing and I did that today. We were lucky with the weather today as we only had to play one and a half holes in the rain and then we were able to take off the rain gear. This is a good end to the year and I played well except in the match play. I’m pretty happy with my season overall and I enjoyed playing in the Canadian Championship a couple of weeks ago. It’s been a good year.”

Carla Jensen from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club led the way in the “A” Division of the competition with her score of 74. Second place went to Diane Dolan from the host club with her score of 78. In case you hadn’t heard, Diane Dolan was recently inducted into the newly formed Ottawa Valley Golf Association Hall of Fame. Third place went to Amey Doyle from the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club.

“My irons got me close today and I made a few birdies,” said Carla Jensen when asked about her win. “I had a great day and luckily didn’t have to play in the rain.”

It took a one-hole sudden-win playoff for Carleton Golf & Yacht Club’s Lynn Liesch to be able to say she is the “C” Division Tournament of Club Champions winner. Lynn and Tammy Mansfield from the Hautes Plaines Golf Club both recorded scores of 97 while playing in the same group together. Third place went to Brockville Country Club’s Linda Lumsden with her score of 100.

Lynn Liesch

With a huge smile on her face Lynn Liesch talked about her overtime win. “I’m very excited to win today. Tammy and I had a great game all day and also in the extra hole of play. I came out on top and I’m very pleased.” Lynn continued, “It’s not too bad for an older lady with two new knees.”

The officiating at today’s event was handled by head referee Jean Stone-Seguin and her team of Gayle Faulkner, Nancy Horne and Pat Young. OVGA President Gerry Bower was on hand to present the trophies and OVGA Tournament Director Dru Lafave along with CJGA representative Ryan Shaw and OVGA Director Sherry Thompson handled the starting and scoring duties.

OVGA Officials Gayle Faulkner, Pat Young, Jean Stone-Seguin, Nancy Horne with OVGA President Gerry Bower