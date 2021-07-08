OVGA Women’s Intersectionals on Tap For Sunday, July 11

It is time for the squad from the Camelot Golf & Country Club to defend their 2019 title from the A Division of the Ottawa Valley Golf Association (OVGA) Women’s Intersectionals.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the OVGA Intersectionals, the largest golf event by participation in the Ottawa Valley, have returned this year and the Women’s event will be played on Sunday, July 11.

The Camelot Golf & Country Club team will play host in the A Division, welcoming teams from Royal Ottawa, Hylands, and Ottawa Hunt.

The full schedule for July 11 can been seen below.

The Intersectionals for Juniors will be played on July 18, the Senior Women on August 30, and will conclude with the Senior Men on September 7th. (Click the links to see the respective 2021 Divisions)

If you have results or photos from your site on Sunday, please forward them to Flagstick – scotmac@flagstick.com or tag us on Twitter (@flagstick) or Instagram.