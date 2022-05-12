Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation “Making A Difference” Campaign Seeking Support

Success is rarely a solo venture. To reach your goals in the world it often takes the help of others, in many ways, and the golf world is no different.

Golf has proven to be a fantastic vehicle to help young people find their way, and organizations like the Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation are assisting in that process.

The foundation is named after a man who was no stranger to success himself, Pat Fletcher. The Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member was the longtime professional at the Royal Montreal Golf Club and was the winner of the RBC Canadian open in 1954. He was also the President of the PGA of Canada from 1962 to 1965. He was also an advocate for education, according to his son Ted Fletcher, a Foundation Trustee.

Established in 1986, since then the Foundation has awarded more than 550 scholarships to young Canadian students worth more than $800,000, and the number of applicants continues to grow.

The mission of the Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation is to give deserving Canadian students, who need financial assistance, the education required to embrace their future knowledge, ambition, and leadership. In helping them obtain a university degree, we are giving them the chance to utilize their experiences gained through golf to make a difference in the world around them.

Among those who have benefited from the scholarships are many people who have gone on to success, on and off the golf course. That includes Golf Canada’s Chief Officer of Sport, Kevin Blue, who not only distinguished himself as a student athlete but went on to earn a Doctorate in Sports Psychology.

“I’m honoured to have been a past recipient of support from the Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation,” says Blue. I has been especially meaningful for me now as I give back to our sport in a professional capacity at Golf Canada.”

Now that the 2022 golf season has begun here in Canada the Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation has embarked on a fundraising campaign to help meet the demand for scholarships.

The “Making A Difference” campaign is meant to do just that, use donated funds to support the pathway for young Canadians.

Here is the elevator pitch from the organization and how you can take part.

“By launching the “Making A Difference” giving campaign your support will impact and ensure that students for generations to come will continue to receive much needed help for their post-secondary education. With the increased high rate of tuition fees, the need for financial assistance has never been greater. With your support today, we will continue making a difference together.

To donate, please click the donate link below: Donate page You may donate by credit card or PayPal by filling out the donation form on the page. All payments are secure through the Canada Helps organization.

Tax receipts will be issued for any donations greater than $25.00.”

Pointe-Claire, Quebec-based Mint Green Group, an organization founded and owned by the Fletcher family, has partnered with the Foundation to cover all operating costs, which ensures that every cent of the donations goes towards student scholarships.

For more information on the history of the foundation, testimonials from scholarship recipients and details on other projects you can visit their website at www.patfletcher.com.

They can also be contacted here:

Pat Fletcher Scholarship Foundation

6900 Aut. Transcanadienne, Pointe Claire, QC., H9R 1C2

Tel 416-805-1185 • Email patfletcherfoundation@gmail.com

Please leave this field empty Flagstick Digest delivers the most current and informative golf content directly to your inbox. Whether looking for the latest from the Tours, In-depth Interviews, Product Analysis or just about anything golf...WE DELIVER!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

