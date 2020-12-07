Legendary Player and Voice of Golf Peter Alliss Passes Away

One of the greatest voices, and a very fine player, Peter Alliss, 89, passed way on the weekend.

Alliss won 31 times as a golf professional, played in eight Ryder Cups, and spent more than a half century commentating on the game, primarily for the BBC. He started with them in 1961 and became their lead commentator in 1978.

He was a genuine story-teller and managed to accomplish much in his life while doing so in a reserved and selfless manner.

His voice will linger in the memories of golf fans for a long time.

His obituary can be found here.

To get a full sense of Alliss’ wit and humour, there is no better example than his 2012 Induction ceremony into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Enjoy

