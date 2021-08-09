Fleming, Hendershott, Rutledge Win PGA of Canada National Titles

A trio of winners were recently crowned by the PGA of Canada who conducted their 2021 BetRegal PGA Championship of Canada presented by TaylorMade Golf and adidas Golf at the Parcours du Vieux Village in Bromont, Quebec.

There as no bigger winner than Alberta’s Riley Fleming, who took down the big title, but Dennis Hendershott and Jim Rutledge also go in the mix by winning their respective age divisions.

It was 52 year-old Hendershott, of Paris, Ontario, who struck first by posting a sizzling 64 in the final round to secure his first PGA Seniors’ Championship of Canada.

It was a surprising performance for the former co-owner of the Great Lakes Tour who admits he has not been playing well of late.

“It hasn’t settled in yet, but I’m so excited,” said the 52-year-old from Paris, Ontario. “I came into this week lacking some confidence as of late. I haven’t been scoring well in some recent Champions Tour qualifiers and last week’s Mackenzie Tour event. I texted my wife last week wondering if I should even play this week, I wasn’t really confident, even though I’ve been putting in so much work, golf is a funny game.”

For his victory, Hendershott earned $9000 and has his name put in a permanent spot on the Albert Murray trophy.

One player very familiar with that chalice is Jim Rutledge. He’s won it six times but this year he accomplished a new feat, winning the Super Senior crown for players aged 60+. He posted scores of 68-69-74 to pick up the victory.

In the main event, Riley Fleming co-held the 54-hole lead with B.C.’s Kevin Stinson. It took a heroic effort to muscle ahead for Fleming, pushing forward with an eagle on the 5th hole of the final round on his way to a 66.

His four days of play, with rounds of 66-63-68-66, earned his a three-shot victory and his well-earned spot on the P.D. Ross Trophy.

“This is the biggest win of my career by far,” said Fleming, who still plays his fair share of events but hangs his hat at the Lynx Ridge Golf Club in Calgary. “Kevin (Stinson) and I duked it out pretty good on the front, and even on the back, I was only one clear after 13, so it was pretty tight. I’m just so excited.”



Fleming picked up $10,000 for the victory, and more importantly, a golf memory for a lifetime.



—-

Of note for readers from the Flagstick Golf Magazine core region, Marc-Etienne Bussieres, who grew up in Gatineau, QC finished in 4th place. One rung below him in 5th as Brad Kerfoot, originally of Smiths Falls, Ontario.



