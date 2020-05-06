PGA of Canada Cancels 2020 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada

Unfortunate but somewhat expected news from the PGA of Canada today as they announced that the 2020 DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s tournament was scheduled to be played on June 8-10 at the Oshawa Golf & Curling Club (Oshawa, Ontario).

“Knowing how much this event means to those who compete in it, we are disappointed to have to make this decision,” says Adam LeBrun, managing director of championships and foundation at the PGA of Canada. “As always, our top priority remains the health and safety of our players, staff and volunteers. We are evaluating several options to provide our female members with the opportunity to compete later in the season when it is safe and responsible to do so. We look forward to providing updates when more information becomes available.”

The championship has grown in stature in recent times, precipitated by the support of title sponsor DCM, and the push by the association to extoll the history and continued high level play during the event. Past winners of the tournament since its’ founding in 1987 have included the likes of Cathy Sherk, Lorie Kane, Brooke Henderson, Brittany Marchand, and last year, Rebecca Lee-Bentham.

Despite the cancellation of the tournament proper, title sponsor DCM continues their support of golf, specifically by way of the Power Up Bursary that they fund. The 2019-2020 recipients are Casey Ward, Megan Osland, Josée Doyon, Elizabeth Tong, Maddie Szeryk, Selena Costabile (also a Power Up recipient for 2018-2019), and Jessica Porvasnik, winner of the DCM PGA Women’s Championship of Canada in 2018.

“We are proud partners of the PGA of Canada, and continue to support opportunities for female professional golfers to compete and develop as athletes, be it through this championship or our Power Up Bursary program,” says DCM President and CEO Greg Cochrane. “We are committed to this partnership and will be working with the PGA of Canada to conduct this national championship for years to come.”

The PGA of Canada shared that announcements related to their other national championships will be made closer to the scheduled event dates.