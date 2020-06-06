PGA of Canada Names Teejay Alderdice as their 48th President

Teejay Alderdice of Bracebridge, Ontario., was named as the 48th president of the PGA of Canada at the association’s Annual General Meeting on June 4.

For the first time in the Association’s history that dates back to 1911, the AGM was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel privileged to lead our association during this time,” said Alderdice. “It’s been a great experience representing our members at the national level over the last six years. Finishing it off with two years as president is an absolute honour.”

An Class “A” professional since 2007, Alderdice boasts an impressive resume, holding positions at Acushnet, Devil’s Pulpit Golf Association and Muskoka Bay prior to joining Port Carling Golf & Country Club in 2019 as general manager.

He is a graduate of the Professional Golf Management program at Georgian College and was inducted into the Ontario College Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame in 2007.

Alderdice succeeds Mark Patterson of Elbow, Sask., and will serve as president of the association until spring 2022.

“Working with the board and national staff to ensure our members continue to have resources, support, guidance and pride in our brand will be our ongoing focus,” said Alderdice. “I want to thank Mr. Patterson for his leadership and contributions not only as president but over his decade-long tenure on the national board. He always led with a compassionate, member-forward approach, and I intend to do the same.”

Ottawa’s Gord Percy of the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in Manotick, Ontario replaces Alderdice as vice-president, with Victoria’s Scott Kolb elected as secretary.

Jeff Chambers (Saskatchewan) and Gordon Smith (Atlantic) were also made national directors at the Annual General Meeting, joining Tiffany-Ann Gordon (Alberta); Adam Boge (Manitoba); Travis Spiess (Northern Ontario); and Rémi Bouchard (Quebec).

Andrew Noseworthy leaves the board after three years of service.