PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names Finalists for 2021 Annual Awards

October 17, 2021 Scott MacLeod Ottawa Golf News, Tee Shots

On Sunday, October 17, the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone revealed their list of finalists for the 2021 edition of their annual awards. The winners will be announced at the end of October.

Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year

Finalists: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Cameron Gall

Class “A” Professional of the Year

Finalists: Shawn Banfield, Jason Brum, Marc Rouse

Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year

Finalists: Dominik Boucher, Ryan Condon, Ben Lockhart

Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year

Finalists: Jake Haime, Derek T. MacDonald, Gregg Foley

Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year

Finalists: Dale Trafford, Matt Robinson, Derek T. MacDonald

Retailer of the Year

Finalists: Paul Carrothers, Daniel Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette

Executive Professional of the Year

Finalists: Chris Barber, Dany Lacombe

Manufacturers Representative of the Year

Finalists: Gavin Corbeil, Andre Borys, Raegan Wilkie

