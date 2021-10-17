PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names Finalists for 2021 Annual Awards

On Sunday, October 17, the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone revealed their list of finalists for the 2021 edition of their annual awards. The winners will be announced at the end of October.
Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year
Finalists: Danielle Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette, Cameron Gall
Class “A” Professional of the Year
Finalists: Shawn Banfield, Jason Brum, Marc Rouse
Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year
Finalists: Dominik Boucher, Ryan Condon, Ben Lockhart
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year
Finalists: Jake Haime, Derek T. MacDonald, Gregg Foley
Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year
Finalists: Dale Trafford, Matt Robinson, Derek T. MacDonald
Retailer of the Year
Finalists: Paul Carrothers, Daniel Nadon, Marc-Andre Piette
Executive Professional of the Year
Finalists: Chris Barber, Dany Lacombe
Manufacturers Representative of the Year
Finalists: Gavin Corbeil, Andre Borys, Raegan Wilkie