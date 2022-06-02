PGA of Canada – Ottawa adds Srixon/Cleveland Golf Canada as Title Sponsor for Zone Championship

The PGA of of Canada – Ottawa Zone has announced that they have reached an agreement with Srixon/Cleveland Golf Canada to have them be the title sponsor for their marquee event, the Zone Championship. The tournament is the pinnacle of the season for the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the PGA of Ottawa and helping to deliver their marquee event of the summer,” said Max Christiansen, Senior Marketing Manager, Srixon/Cleveland Golf & Nike Golf – Canada. “It is an exciting time for Srixon/Cleveland and Nike Golf as interest and participation in golf is robust. We understand the value that the PGA members provide as stewards in the growth of the game. This sponsorship fits extremely well with the core values of both organizations and will create an ideal platform to leverage each other’s strengths.”

“We are very grateful for the support shown to our Zone and to our Professionals from Srixon/Cleveland Golf and Nike Golf and look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship through events like our Zone Championship,” says Carol Ann Baxter, Executive Director, PGA Ottawa Zone.

The Zone Championship is the Association’s premier event on the tournament schedule including two days of competition crowning champions in several divisions. This year the Championship will be played at the Loyalist Golf & Country Club in Bath, Ontario on August 7-8, 2022.

