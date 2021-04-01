PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Announces 2021 Tour Information

Carol Ann Baxter, the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone, has released the 2021 tournament schedule for the Zone, also confirming that once again that Flagstick.com has returned as the supporting sponsor.

The Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Players Tour has a very full agenda for 2021, including Play Ability tests, five individual events, a match play championship, a pro/pro event, and the season will be capped by the PING Challenge Cup where the Head Professionals and Assistant Professionals face off for bragging rights.

The ZONE Play Ability Tests are scheduled for Eagle Creek GC (May 31), Camelot Golf & Country Club (June 28), Mississippi G&CC (July 19), Carleton Golf & Yacht Club (August 23), and eQuinelle Golf Club (September 15).

Main Schedule Highlights

The Main schedule will kick off on May 31 at Eagle Creek Golf Club for the Spring Open and the Match Play Qualifier.

The TOUR heads east on June 28 for the Summer Open Championship at Camelot G&CC, while the 2021 Pro/Pro will be hosted by The Brockville Country Club in July 12.

Once again the Mississippi G&CC will host the Senior/Womens/Assistants Championship, this year on July 19.

The only 36-hole event on the calendar, the Zone Championship, will take place at the Carleton Golf & Yacht Club on August 23/24.

A new Fall Championship has been added to the calendar, taking place at eQuinelle Golf Club on September 15.

The season will conclude on October 5th with the PING Challenge Cup at Greyhawk GC.

Baxter shares they are working on adding sponsors but would like to acknowledge the support by those already on board, including Cobra Puma, Mint Green Group, BPG, TaylorMade, Adidas, Ping and Swing Control.

Members are encouraged to sign up by April 30th for advance pricing.

Jeff Bauder, President of Bauder Media Group, and Publisher of Flagstick.com, says they are happy to be returning as the title sponsor. “We have been proud to be affiliated with the professionals of the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone for many years. Since we founded our media company 25 years ago, we have strived to support the pros any way we can. The TOUR has been a great way to showcase their talents, allow them to compete, and also interact with each other and the community. We’re looking forward to seeing the 2021 season play out.”

