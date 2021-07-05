PGA of Ontario Now Accepting 2021 Awards Nominations

It’s that time of year. The PGA of Ontario is now accepting nominations for their awards program that recognizes members for their exemplary service and efforts throughout the year.

The program has ten awards with nine of of those using nominations to create considerations for PGA members. The nominations are vetted by a committee who determine the list of finalists.

The PGA of Ontario will begin accepting 2021 nominations for the following categories effective immediately:

Club Professional of the Year Award

Executive Professional of the Year Award

Teacher of the Year Award

Junior Leader of the Year Award

Retailer of the Year Award

Apprentice Professional of the Year Award

Coach of the Year Award

Professional Development Award of the Year

Class “A” Professional of the Year

For more information see the the PGA of Ontario association website at this link.