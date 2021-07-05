PGA of Ontario Now Accepting 2021 Awards Nominations

It’s that time of year. The PGA of Ontario is now accepting nominations for their awards program that recognizes members for their exemplary service and efforts throughout the year.
The program has ten awards with nine of of those using nominations to create considerations for PGA members. The nominations are vetted by a committee who determine the list of finalists.
The PGA of Ontario will begin accepting 2021 nominations for the following categories effective immediately:
- Club Professional of the Year Award
- Executive Professional of the Year Award
- Teacher of the Year Award
- Junior Leader of the Year Award
- Retailer of the Year Award
- Apprentice Professional of the Year Award
- Coach of the Year Award
- Professional Development Award of the Year
- Class “A” Professional of the Year
For more information see the the PGA of Ontario association website at this link.