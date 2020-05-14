PGA of Ontario Names New Directors

PGA of Ontario President welcomed three new individuals to their Board of Directors with an announcement on Thursday. The trio includes Jaime Steedman, Hendrick van der Geld, and Sarah Boyce.

“On behalf of the PGA of Ontario Board of Directors, I would like to extend my appreciation and gratitude to every individual who took the time to put their name forward for the most recent available board positions,” shared Bevan in a notice to the membership and media. “We received the most impressive amount of applications from exemplary candidates across the Zone, and we thank all that put their name forward.

Although this process is never easy, we are confident that the Zone will be represented well from the successful candidates that have been chosen in this process.

It is with great pleasure that we welcome our new additions to the Board of Directors.”

Jaime Steedman is the Head Teaching Professional at Ladies’ Golf Club of Toronto. Jaime has led the Ladies’ Golf Academy since 2016 into the most dynamic and robust golf academies in the country with her energy, passion, and a wealth of teaching experience. Prior to joining the team at Ladies’ she spent six years at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club as Junior Academy Director & Associate Professional, and one year coaching at the ClubLink Academy at Glen Abbey. She began her career in golf with the Golf Association of Ontario in 2004.

Jaime was nominated for the PGA of Ontario Teacher of the Year in 2017 & 2019, and nominated for Junior Leader of the Year in 2014. Jaime is a graduate of the Professional Golf Management Program at Humber College where she competed on the provincial and national championship-winning squads.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the PGA of Ontario with my experience in the industry, my passion and energy to foster a thriving, modern and relevant association that serves the whole of the membership,” said Steedman.

Hendrick van der Geld is the Director of Operations at Wyndance Golf Club. “After many years as a PGA Member, I feel it is important to contribute back to the Association where I can. I’m hopeful that we can be in a position to set up our next generation of PGA of Canada Members to succeed.”

van der Geld is an experienced General Manager/Executive Professional with a demonstrated history of working in the sports, activities and products industry. He is skilled in the business of golf, curling, hospitality, sales and marketing. Volunteer with the Canadian Society of Club Managers, the PGA of Ontario and Georgian College.

“I’m most proud of building and supporting quality teams that truly enjoy the challenge of increasing the Club Member value proposition.”

Sarah Boyce is the Head Golf Professional at Summit Golf Club. “I am honoured to join the PGA of Ontario Board of Directors and to give back to an association that I have been a part of for 18 years,” said Boyce of the appointment. “I love being a PGA Professional, and the relationships I have developed through the association have made a big impact on my career. I hope that I can help to pay it forward for my fellow PGA Professionals.”

“As the industry is changing, the Board has to evolve along with it. As a female professional I believe I can bring a different perspective to the Board that would assist our association to reach it’s potential.”

Added Bevan, “Each one of these individuals has a proven track record for success within the Association over their career. We are confident that we have added a well-rounded group of talented Professionals to assist in shaping the future of our Association for all of our members across this great Zone. We will work closely with the PGA of Canada to achieve these goals.”