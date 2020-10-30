PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Names 2020 Award Winners

In the absence of a formal ceremony due to a cancelled buying show because of Covid-19 related gathering restrictions , the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone announced the 2020 winners of their Annual Awards today.
The Winners (and other finalists):
WINNERS OF THE 2020 OTTAWA ZONE AWARDS
Bud Malloy Head Club Professional of the Year – Winner – Marc-Andre Piette (Hylands Golf Club) / Other Finalists: Bill Keating (Camelot) Danielle Nadon (Loch March)
Class “A” Professional of the Year – Winner – Marc Rouse (Royal Ottawa Golf Club) / Other Finalists: Shawn Banfield (Ottawa Hunt) Jason Brum (Eagle Creek)
Executive Professional of the Year – Winner – Dany Lacombe (GreyHawk) / Other Finalists: Tony Dunn (The Marshes) Marc Peterson (Ottawa Athletic Club)
Harold Blackman Apprentice Professional of the Year – Winner – Matt Peterson (Hylands Golf Club) / Other Finalists: Carol Ann Baxter (Archie’s) Jake Haime (Kevin Haime Golf Centre)
Harry Hereford Teacher of the Year – Winner – Kevin Haime (Kevin Haime Golf Centre) / Other Finalists: Derek MacDonald (The Marshes) Gregg Foley (The 19th Tee)
Kevin Haime Junior Leader of the Year – Winner – Matt Robinson (Rideau View Golf Club) / Other Finalists: Jeff Gunn (White Sands) Dave McDonald (Royal Ottawa)
Retailer of the Year – Winner – Paul Carrothers (Royal Ottawa Golf Club) / Other Finalists: Chris Barber (The Landings) Bill Keating (Camelot)
Manufacturers Representative of the Year – Winner – Gavin Corbeil (Acushnet Canada) / Other Finalists: Sean Perno (TaylorMade) Andre Borys (PING)