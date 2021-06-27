Camelot to Host Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour Summer Open

PGA of Canada Ottawa Zone golf professionals will play their second tournament this year in their Summer Open sponsored by Cobra Puma Golf on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour on Monday, June 28th. The Tom McBroom- designed Camelot Golf & Country Club golf course in Cumberland, Ontario will play host.

The Summer Open event has not been contested since 2019 because of COVID restrictions and based on the draw and results from the Spring Open, competition in both the main and senior divisions should be fierce.

The defending Summer Open Champion PGA of Canada’s Bob Flaro will be playing in the senior division as will defending Summer Open Senior Champion Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. Marc Foucault from Golf Lac Ste-Marie, who won the senior division of the Spring Open at Eagle Creek, could be considered the favourite at Camelot.

That leaves the main division wide open for a new champion.

Who will it be at Camelot?

The Spring Open Champion, Chris Barber from The Landings Golf Club is back as well as a number of tough competitors who finished well in the Spring Open at Eagle Creek. Chief among the low finishers from Eagle Creek and entered at Camelot are Kingsway Park’s Michel Dagenais, Camelot’s Lee Curry, Swingfit’s Evan Bett, Riverbend’s Adam Findlay, PGA of Canada’s Allen McGee and from the Royal Ottawa – J. C. Beecroft and Dave McDonald.

Good luck to all competitors participating in the Summer Open on the Flagstick.com PGA Ottawa Tour.