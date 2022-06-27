PGA of Ottawa Signs On Title Sponsor for Pro/Pro Event

The PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone has added more sponsorship to the portfolio of the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour.

The association for PGA professionals in the Ottawa Valley is welcoming ClubEG, a regional non-property owning golf club and tournament operator, and iconic beverage brand Labatt as the title sponsor of the ‘PGA Ottawa Zone ClubEG Pro/Pro in partnership with Labatt‘ on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour.

The multi-year partnership agreement runs from 2022-2024.

“ClubEG has been interested in partnering with the PGA of Ottawa for a very long time” said Andy Rajhathy, VP & PGA of Canada Professional for ClubEG. “The Ottawa golf community relies on community engagement and having existing partnership/relationships with many great golf courses in the region, this made so much sense. We love to promote the game, especially through golf professionals so we see this as an opportunity to support those who support us.”

The other event partner, Labatt, is equally excited about the opportunity to become more involved with the regional golf community through support of PGA professionals.

“Labatt is very excited for this partnership with the local golf professionals who have also supported us from an F&B standpoint. We look forward to having you try some new beverages post-golf and getting a taste for what we can offer” said Clark Russell, Labatt representative. Labatt is currently promoting Corona, Michelob Ultra, Mill Street Blue Wave and Bud Light Seltzer as the drinks of choice for golfers.

“PGA Ottawa Zone is always looking to expand our partnerships with entities who believe in our golf Professionals and believe in supporting our local Tour. ClubEG brings a unique product to the Ottawa Zone, supporting and growing participation of the great game of golf, and we are thrilled to partner with them. Of course Labatt is very well known far beyond our Zone and we are excited to have this power house company support us,” says Carol Ann Baxter, Executive Director, PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone.

The ClubEG Pro/Pro in partnership with Labatt on the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Tour is a two-professional team event with three formats, and this year’s tournament will be played over 18 holes at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Ontario on July 11th, 2022.

