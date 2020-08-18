Day 1 Report: PGA of Canada – Ottawa Zone Championship

Hylands Golf Club in the south end of the City of Ottawa hosted the first round of the PGA of Ottawa’s Zone Championships on the Flagstick.com Players Tour today. Once again the PGA of Ottawa Zone Championships are sponsored by adidas Golf Canada and TaylorMade Canada.

The day was perfect, the north course was in great shape and a slight breeze kept the players comfortable throughout their rounds.

ZONE CHAMPIONSHIP

Camelot Golf & Country Club’s Lee Curry, who is the defending PGA of Ottawa Zone Champion from 2019, is seeking his fourth title in a row. Lee got off to a great start today with his 5 under par round of 67 and will play in the final group of the afternoon tomorrow at Hylands on the south course along with 2nd place finisher Adam Miller (72) from the Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club and third place finisher James Sperinck from the PGA of Canada.

Alone in 4th place with a score of 75 is Austin James from the Loyalist Golf Club. Tied for fifth place with scores of 77 are Kingsway Park’s Michel Dagenais, Hylands Golf Club Vincent Giroux, Pasquale Mongillo from Archie’s Family Golf Centre in Cornwall, Brett Claggett-Woods from the Ottawa Athletic Club and Roger Beale from the GreyHawk Golf Club.

Lee Curry

LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP

Addi-Nicole McLaren from the Falcon Ridge Golf Club posted a score of 78 and leads GreyHawk Golf Club’s Dawn Turner by five strokes in the battle for the Ladies Championship.

Addi-Nicole McLaren

ASSISTANTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Lee Curry from the Camelot Golf & Country Club also leads the way in the PGA of Ottawa’s Assistants’ Championship followed by Austin James (75) from the Loyalist Golf Club and James Sperinck (76) from the PGA of Canada. Tied for 4th place with scores of 77 are Vincent Giroux from the host Hylands Club, Pasquale Mongillo from Archies Family Golf Centre, Brett Claggett-Woods from the Ottawa Athletic Club and Roger Beale from the GreyHawk Golf Club.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Defending PGA of Ottawa Senior Zone Champion Graham Gunn moved into the lead on day 1 of the Senior Championship with his three under par round of 69. No stranger to the winner’s circle, GUNNGOLF’s Graham Gunn has hoisted the PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship Trophy six times and the PGA of Ottawa Senior Championship Stan Kolar Trophy eight times.

Following Graham in the Senior Division for players aged 50-59 are Tecumseh Golf Club’s Hugues Fournier (74) and John Watson from Golf-O-Max along with the Ottawa Athletic Club’s Steve Hall who are tied for third place with their scores of 75.

Graham Gunn

SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

Graham Gunn also leads the Super Senior Division for players aged 60-69. Dave Kalil from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club along with recently retired PGA of Canada’s Malcolm Trickey with their scores of 76 are tied for 2nd place. Tied for 4th place in this Division are PGA of Canada’s Paulin Vaillancourt and Cedarhill Golf & Country Club’s Greg White with their scores of 78.

SUPER SENIOR PLUS CHAMPIONSHIP

PGA of Canada’s Barry Laphen was the winner of this division for players over the age of 70 with his fine score of 78. He also opted on his registration form to play on the second day of the Senior Division. Finishing in 2nd place in the Super Senior Plus Division was the PGA of Canada’s Don Ferne with his score of 82 and in third place was the PGA of Canada’s Larry McCauley.

Barry Laphen

The final round will play out on Tuesday.

Full Leaderboards