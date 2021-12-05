Members on the Move in the PGA of Canada – Ottawa Valley Zone

It’s movement season in the golf industry and following some other recent moves that we reported on, there are a few more that have come to light.

The Camelot Golf & Country Club has recently revealed that their former Associate Professional, Marc-Andre Piette, will be returning. Piette, who has spent the last five season at the Hylands Golf Club, will be the new Head Professional at Camelot.

After a nationwide search we are pleased to announce our next @pgaofcanada Head Golf Professional: Marc-André Piette! After 5 years @HylandsGolf as their Mgr of Golf Ops, he returns to #thelegend where he was our Assoc. Pro (2013-2016). @Flagstick Bon retour Marc-André! pic.twitter.com/1mDkXTsddA — Camelot Golf Club (@CamelotGolf) November 30, 2021

With the departure of Piette, that will leave his role open at the Hylands Golf Club. The Head Professional position is also open at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club and the Marshes Golf Club.

Another Ottawa Valley club who has completed the Head Professional search is the Greensmere Golf & Country Club. The PGA of Canada directory indicates Bill Rainboth has assumed that role. He has been working as the Associate Professional at the Loch March Golf & Country Club.

A number of regional clubs are also on the hunt to fill out their golf professional teams. Both the Rideau View Golf Club and Greyhawk Golf Club are searching for pros, as Associate at Rideau View and an Assistant at Greyhawk.

There are a number of other pros who will be leaving their current roles for other jobs; expect more word on that soon.

In additional Zone news, Dawn Turner of the Greyhawk Golf Club has achieved her PGA of Canada Class A status while Kevin Wolfram of the Camden Braes Golf & Country Club has now achieved Life Professional Status.