PGA of Quebec Releases 2021 Tournament Schedule

Montreal, Quebec – The PGA of Quebec has announced its agenda for its 2021 tournament season. Nine events in different regions are part of the tournament tour. Multiple types of play will be presented including a new Team Championship.

Three new official partners will be added as sponsors of the PGA of Quebec Tour. PING Golf will be the PING Classic partner, which will take place at Ki-8-Eb Golf Club. Accès Physio has become the association’s official sports medicine expert, and the presenter of the Pro-Assistant and Ernie-Findlay Championship which is held at the end of the season. Physiotherapists will attend every event to offer treatment to the professionals. Michelob Ultra will support the tournaments as the official beer of the PGA of Quebec. Loyal partners Cobra Puma Golf, TaylorMade, Adidas Golf and Callaway Golf will return.

The season opener will take place on June 28, as the Cobra Puma Golf Championship presented by Michelob Ultra will return to Drummondville Golf Club for a second consecutive year. The 2020 winner, Marc-Étienne Bussières, from Golf & Academy Longchamp, took the honors with a score of 65 (-6), last year.

Two PGA of Canada sanctioned events will take place in Quebec in 2021; the PGA of Canada Senior Championship will be played from August 3rd to the 6th at Parcours du Vieux-Village, and the RBC Scramble Regional Championship is scheduled for the 17th of August at the Royal Quebec Golf Club.

“We are really proud to be able to present a schedule that is similar to the pre-COVID era. In the actual context, it is difficult to organize events, but we managed to develop options that respect the pandemic restrictions. We are proud to welcome new partners like Accès Physio, Labatt, along with Michelob Ultra beer and PING. I would like to thank our partners TaylorMade, Cobra Puma Golf, Adidas golf and Callaway who supported us over the last years,” said Dominic Racine, the executive director of the PGA of Quebec.

The PGA of Quebec says they are committed to offering safe events for all participants and staff present, and to respecting the protocol developed by the Golf Industry, and approved by Quebec Public Health.

More event details at www.pgaquebec.com/en-ca

Cobra Puma Golf Championship presented by Michelob Ultra June 28,2021 Drummondville Golf Club Pro-am for Kids PGA of Quebec July 8, 2021 Elmridge Country Club Education Series : PING Classic July 16, 2021 Ki-8-eb Golf Club PGA of Canada Senior Championship* August 3-6, 2021 Parcours du Vieux Village Callaway Golf Team Championship August, 2021 TBD Regional Championship Scramble RBC* August 17, 2021 Royal Quebec Golf Club Pro-Champion presented by Cobra Puma Golf September 13, 2021 Montreal Country Club PGA of Quebec TaylorMade and adidas Golf Championship September 27-28, 2021 Montcalm Golf Club Pro-Assistant and Ernie Findlay Championship presented by Accès Physio October 5, 2021 Beaconsfield Golf Club

*Sanctioned by PGA of Canada

