Austin James and Steve Hall Lead their 2021 PGA of Ottawa Zone Championship Divisions after Day One

Carleton Golf & Yacht Club in the Manotick sector of the City of Ottawa hosted round 1 of the Flagstick.com PGA of Ottawa Players Tour Zone Championship on Monday, August 23rd. Tournament sponsors TaylorMade Canada and Adidas Canada were well represented by Jimmy Venturi and Shawn Perno respectfully.

Weather conditions were perfect and according to the golf professionals playing in the zone championship, course conditions couldn’t have been much better thanks to the work of course superintendent Joel Trickey and his greenkeeping crew.

That being said, the course held its own as the scores from today will reflect.

Austin James (Photo: Joe McLean)

MAIN DIVISION

In the main division Austin James from the Loyalist Golf Club and the recent winner of the PGA of Ottawa Assistant Professionals Championship leads the way with a fine score of 2 under par 69.

Close on his heels with scores of one under par 70 and tied for 2nd place with scores of one under par 70 are host professional Cameron Gall as well as Roger Beale from The Marshes Golf Club and Allen McGee from the Amberwood Golf Club.

Again one stroke back and tied for 5th place with scores of even par 71 are Brad Smith from Golf Genius, Andy Rajhathy from Club EG and Adam Findlay from the Riverbend Golf Club.

And on it goes with three players tied in 7th place at one over par 72 and three players tied in 11th position with scores of two over par 73.

As you can see, round two at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club tomorrow will feature tremendous competition for the PGA of Ottawa’s 2021 Zone Championship and it’s anybody’s championship to win.

Steve Hall (Photo: Joe McLean)

SENIOR DIVISION

In the Senior Division of the Zone Championship, it’s also too close to call.

Pineview Golf Club’s Steven Hall leads the way with his even par score of 71 followed by Golf Lac Ste-Marie’s Marc Foucault at one over par 72. Two strokes further back is GreyHawk Golf Club’s Dany Lacombe with his three over par score of 74.

Again it’s wide open for the Senior Division win with another eight senior players shooting in the 70’s.

Flagstick will get back to you after tomorrows action. It should be an exciting day.