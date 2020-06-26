PGA of Quebec Releases 2020 Tournament Schedule

Dominic Racine, the Executive Director of the PGA of Canada – Quebec Zone, has shared a new adapted tournament schedule for their membership.

Racine says that in taking into account the evolving nature of public health measures during the pandemic, they will offer a truncated four event agenda for 2020 with safety measures in place.

“I am very happy to present a series of tournaments on the PGA of Quebec Tour for the 2020 season,” explained Racine. “We have set up a tournament structure that respects the safety guidelines established by Public Health. Our priority is of course the safety of the professionals who will take part in the competitions, but also that of all the employees and volunteers involved. All this is made possible thanks to the support of TaylorMade and adidas Golf as well as Cobra Puma Golf which continues to support us despite the uncertainty surrounding the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Cobra Puma Championship will open the season on July 14 and, for the second year, will be played at Golf de l’Épiphanie. The 2019 event saw Daniel Santerre win the honours with a 5-under score of 67, three strokes ahead of several golfers.

Two team events (Better-Ball) will also mark the season – on August 3 at the Knowlton Golf Club, and on August 31 at the Drummondville Golf Club.

The season conclude with the PGA of Quebec TaylorMade and adidas Golf Championship. Champions in several categories will defend with Yohann Benson, defending the overall division. Billy Houle defending the head professional title, and Marc Girouard returns as last year’s senior champion. Daniel Talbot is the defending champion in the Legends Division. All of this will take place on September 28 and 29, in a 36-hole championship at the Montcalm Golf Club in St-Liguori.

—

Stay up to date on all the latest news. Sign up for our free FGM Digest Newsletter at this link. Bringing you great golf content direct to your inbox every week.