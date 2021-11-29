Two Ottawa Area Pros Seeking PGA TOUR Champions Status

The final PGA TOUR Champions 1st stage Qualifying Schools will take place this week and two golfers from the National Capital Region will be trying to earn status on the world’s biggest stage for senior male golf pros.

The third and final qualifier is being held at the Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, just south west of Orlando, Florida.

Five Canadians are on the tee sheet starting with round one on Monday, November 29, with play ending on Thursday, December 2. Michel Dagenais and John Kelly will join fellow Canadians Mike Woodcock, Danny King and Dennis Hendershott in the draw.

Mike Dagenais (centre) receives congratulations from Martin Boucher of BPG (Left) and Colin Orr of the PGA of Ottawa (right) at the 2015 Flagstick.com Players Tour BPG Spring Open

It’s not new territory for Dagenais (Gatineau, QC) and Kelly (Ottawa, ON) who have tried to qualify before but missed earning status on the circuit. Of course, they are just happy to be back seeking it as the Qualifying Tournament was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both players are well known within the PGA of Canada Ottawa Valley Zone as past tournament winners. Dagenais is still an active coach in the PGA, while Kelly resigned his status from the association a few years ago but the former member of the Canadian Armed Forces still remains a professional. Dagenais was also the Player of the Year on the 2021 PGA of Ottawa Flagstick.com Players Tour.

The number of players who will advance from the 1st stage to final stage will be released after play begins.

The final qualifying tournament will take place in December 7-10 in Lutz, Florida.

In past years that tournament has provided four spots for to be earned by players on the PGA TOUR Champions and the opportunity for the right to Open Qualify for players within the top 30 and ties.

You can follow the leaderboard here.