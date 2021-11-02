PGA TOUR Champions Announces 2022 Schedule

2022 PGA TOUR Champions season will feature highest prize money in Tour history

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Champions announced today the schedule for its 2022 season, which features 28 events and will conclude at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The 25-event regular season will welcome one new tournament, the ClubCorp Classic in Irving, Texas, and players will visit 20 U.S. states and three international countries (Morocco, Scotland, Canada). In 2022, players will compete for over $62 million in total prize money, the highest in PGA TOUR Champions’ 42-season history.

“As we wrap up the historic 2020-21 combined season, we are excited to share next year’s schedule with our players, fans and partners who enjoy watching golf’s greatest legends compete on PGA TOUR Champions,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Our 2022 schedule features the return of three events – the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco, the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California, and the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Biloxi, Mississippi – and we look forward to continuing to share the game of golf with our fans at some of the world’s top courses.”

The 2022 season will tee off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai the week of January 17-22 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. In February, the Tour heads to Naples, Florida for the Chubb Classic followed by a trip to Tucson, Arizona for the Cologuard Classic. Then, the Tour returns to Newport Beach, California for the Hoag Classic, which was cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19. In March, PGA TOUR Champions heads across the Atlantic to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco for the Trophy Hassan II before returning stateside to play the Rapiscan Systems Classic at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Grand Bear Golf Club in Biloxi, Mississippi.

In April, PGA TOUR Champions will play a new event, the ClubCorp Classic, which will take place April 18-24 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas. The unique format of the tournament will match PGA TOUR Champions players with 50 of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, as well as a group of amateur golfers, who will gain entry through a ClubCorp qualifier.

“We are grateful for the support of our title sponsors, and we are excited to welcome ClubCorp to the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said Brady. “Twenty-three of our title sponsors are under contract through at least 2023, and we know their partnership plays a key role in the continued growth and evolution of the Champions Tour.”

The PGA TOUR Champions schedule features five major championships, which begin in May with the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama, and conclude in July with The Senior Open Presented by Rolex in Scotland.

2022 PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Date Senior Major Championship Host Course (City, State) May 9-15 Regions Tradition Greystone Golf & Country Club (Birmingham, Ala.) May 23-29 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Harbor Shores (Benton Harbor, Mich.) June 20-26 U.S. Senior Open Championship Saucon Valley Country Club (Bethlehem, Pa.) July 4-10 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio) July 18-24 The Senior Open Presented by Rolex Gleneagles Hotel – Kings Course (Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland)

The 25-event regular season will lead into the sixth-annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which begins at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, followed by the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Florida. The three-tournament series will conclude at Phoenix Country Club at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Since 2001, the Charles Schwab Cup has been awarded to the winner of a season-long, points-based competition. Bernhard Langer, who leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by 566,527 over Jim Furyk with two events remaining in the 2020-21 season, is a five-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, the most in Tour history.

Each event in 2022 will be televised nationally on GOLF Channel, the Tour’s exclusive cable-television partner that reaches close to 70 million U.S. households. Three events will have weekend coverage on NBC, including the Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid, The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex and the U.S. Senior Open.

PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in 180+ countries and territories via more than 25 linear TV partners. Additionally, live coverage and/or highlights are available via GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR in every country except the U.S., China, and Korea.

During the 2022 season, PGA TOUR Champions will welcome a new rookie class, which will include 13-time PGA TOUR winner and former World No. 1 David Duval, five-time PGA TOUR winner Brian Gay and 12-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Leonard. Duval, who most notably won the 1999 THE PLAYERS Championship and the 2001 The Open Championship, turns 50 on November 9, 2021 and is expected to make his Champions Tour debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.

“I’ve really been looking forward to turning 50 and starting this next chapter of my career,” said Duval. “The level of competition on PGA TOUR Champions is incredibly impressive, and I can’t wait to be back out there alongside my peers and good friends. I’ve been working hard on my game and I’m excited to get the competitive juices flowing again.”

Gay, who most recently won the 2020 Butterfield Bermuda Championship on the PGA TOUR at the age of 48, turns 50 on December 14, 2021. Leonard, whose career victories include the 1997 The Open Championship and the 1998 THE PLAYERS Championship, will become eligible to compete on PGA TOUR Champions on June 15, 2022.

For more information on PGA TOUR Champions, please visit: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html.