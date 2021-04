PGA TOUR Creates Options For Mackenzie Tour Members

Last year, with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting travel, the PGA TOUR worked to created a series of events for their third-tier tours, both in the United States and Canada. 2021 will also see an alternate substitution, with the creation of a new TOUR in the United States, the Forme Tour, and plans to have the Mackenzie Tour run later this summer within Canadian borders.

The agenda was announced April 22, all with the intention allowing non-Canadian-based members of the PGA TOUR Canada have a place to compete without having to worrying about any travel and health issues related to crossing the United States-Canada border.

The Forme Tour will run from June until September, providing an eight-tournament schedule, and World Ranking points, just like other PGA TOUR-affiliated TOUR events. The top-five points earners earning 2021-22 Korn Ferry Tour membership along with others advancing to the second and final stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

The Forme Tour’s 72-hole, medal-play events will be conducted identically to other PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournaments. Auburn University Club in Auburn, Alabama, and Ohio’s TPC River’s Bend in the Cincinnati suburb of Maineville, two premier golf facilities, have already signed as host sites. The Tour’s other six venues—as well as tournament dates—will be announced later this spring.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to our PGA TOUR Canada members, and our commitment is to continue to do business with high-caliber golf courses,” said Greg Carlson, Executive Director of the Forme Tour, who previously filled the same role for seven years for PGA TOUR Series-China. “Forme® has shown a willingness to support these players in their career endeavors, and we’re extremely happy to work with such an impressive company and with facilities like the Auburn University Club and TPC River’s Bend—centerpiece sites of our season. We look forward to announcing the remaining schedule and venues in the coming weeks.”

The Mackenzie Tour will conduct events held across Canada for Canadian-based players later this summer. These players will compete to earn access to the traditional Mackenzie Tour in 2022. The Mackenzie Tour expects that a number of familiar sites from coast to coast will be included in a schedule announcement that will arrive in the coming weeks.

Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard has seen first-hand the challenges the global pandemic has caused and is seeking and expects to secure competitive opportunities under the Mackenzie Tour banner for players who reside in Canada.

“The Canada-based players will play in 72-hole Mackenzie Tour events, and the tournaments will continue to support local charities and local economies. We will share more details about specific plans in the near future,” said Pritchard. “We’re excited to continue to further develop golf and competitive golfers in this country.”

“It’s a privilege for our company to align itself with the PGA TOUR in support of these gifted and hard-working U.S., and international players, whose careers have been shortened due to COVID-19 restrictions,” said Dr. Stephen Liu, Chairman and Founder of Forme®. “Golfers have a demonstrated history of sustaining damaging neck, back, hip and shoulder injuries from routine playing and demanding travel schedules, which can seriously affect their careers and health. We have helped many professional golfers over the years in keeping them healthy and allowing them to play injury-free at the highest level. We are driven to empower everyone to create better posture, better health and better recovery.

“As an inclusive company with an eye on supporting and growing the game, we are committed to positioning the Forme Tour so we can assist international and minority players, particularly from the PGA TOUR’s International Tours, in showcasing their talents,” added Dr. Liu.

PGA TOUR Canada began in 2013, and fans of the Tour can expect the same high level of play on the Forme Tour, with future Korn Ferry Tour and eventual PGA TOUR stars emerging.

“PGA TOUR Canada has been a proving ground for seven seasons, and we expect that to continue, even with the altering look and feel of the Tour brought on by these circumstances that have affected the world as a whole,” said Rob Ohno, Senior Vice President, Head of International Tours. “The PGA TOUR has always aligned itself with high-quality partners who share the TOUR’s vision of giving back. In Forme®, we could not have found a better company to work with to create PGA TOUR Canada in the United States. Forme® focuses on inclusiveness, giving people opportunities and improving their health. We’re very much looking forward to growing this relationship and starting the season.”

The Forme Tour will adopt its eligibility from PGA TOUR Canada and will feature the top-60 points earners from the 2019 PGA TOUR Canada season, qualified members from the PGA TOUR University Ranking and those who successfully qualified at the three Qualifying Tournaments in 2020 (prior to cancellation of 2020 PGA TOUR Canada season due to Covid-19) and the seven 2021 Qualifying Tournaments.

