Two Canadians Earn Conditional Status at PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-School

114 players started the week at the first of four PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Q-Schools for the 2021-2022 season, and after the tournament in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida was shortened to 54 holes, two Canadians were left holding conditional status.

More than five inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period beginning Thursday night, leaving the El Campeόn Course at Mission Inn Resort and Club unplayable. That forced the tournament officials to shorten the event and allocate the available positions on the circuit based on three rounds of play.

That meant American Davis Shore, aided by a third-round score of 64, earned Medalist Honours and earned an exemption into all 12 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournaments on the 2021-22 schedule.

The eleven players that followed him earned exempt status through the first reshuffle (approximately halfway through the year), while the players who finishes 13th to 40th (plus ties) earned conditional status.

Among those in the latter category were two Canadians- Brandon Lacasse (Châteauguay, QC) who tied for 25th, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (Mississauga, ON) who tied for 27th.

Missing out on status were Canadians Linus Lo (t-45), Étienne Brault (t-72), and John Felitto (WD).

“This is obviously unexpected. I didn’t even look at the weather forecast until after the third round, so I didn’t know that this was a possibility,” Shore said early Saturday morning after learning of his victory “It’s definitely a little odd that it ended this way, but I’m happy that I shot that round when I did.”

When healthy, Shore was a force in amateur golf. After three American Junior Golf Association wins during his teenage years, he enrolled at the University of Alabama. In Tuscaloosa, his career never totally took off due to his injuries. He did show flashes of brilliance during his freshman and sophomore seasons, including a runner-up finish to John Augenstein at the 2018 Mason Rudolph Championship.

Shore’s play this week proves what he is capable of doing, and he’s looking forward to starting the season a month from now at the Visa Argentine Open presented by Macron in Buenos Aires.

“It’s huge to have a place to play a full season. PGA TOUR Latinoamérica is a great place to start out. There are all sorts of guys on the PGA TOUR who started out playing this Tour,” Shore added. “It means a lot. It’s a huge step as I’m just starting out my pro career.

The second and third qualifying tournaments for the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica take place this week in Florida and Mexico, respectively. Among the Canadians competing are Marc Casullo, Blair Hamilton, Noah Steele, Etienne Papineau, Minwoo Park, Jared du Toit, Henry Lee, Kaleb Gorbahn, Brendan MacDougall, and Calvin Ross.

