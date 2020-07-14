PGA TOUR Initiates U.S.-Based Series For International Tour Members

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – The PGA TOUR’s International Tours announced Tuesday that it is partnering with LOCALiQ, the Official Digital Marketing Services Firm of the PGA TOUR, to conduct the LOCALiQ Series, a set of tournaments designed for members from PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China.

The eight-tournament Series, featuring seven 54-hole stroke-play tournaments and a season-ending 72-hole event, begins in August, with the first seven events played in the Southeastern U.S., and the Series-ending tournament at a site to be determined. The champion of the final tournament and the top-two players on the Series-long points list will receive sponsor exemptions into a 2021 PGA TOUR tournament. The TOUR plans to announce other performance benefits for players in the future.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to make this announcement. We have so many gifted, hard-working players who were anxious to play this season on their respective Tours before the affects of COVID-19 caused us to change our plans. To be able to provide this Series and these quality playing opportunities is very gratifying,” said Rob Ohno, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, International Tours. “And we’re thrilled to be working with a TOUR partner in LOCALiQ on a series of events that we know is going make a difference for these players.”

Each field in the LOCALiQ Series will be filled with 144 players, primarily those who are active members of one of the TOUR’s International Tours. The purse at each tournament will be a minimum of U.S. $100,000 with a full field, the winner’s share set at $16,000.

The Series begins the first week of August, with three events in Georgia—with two in Alpharetta and the third in Callaway Gardens. The fourth is in Auburn, Alabama. The fifth and sixth events are in the Florida cities of Jacksonville and Lady Lake.

The seventh tournament is at The Club at Weston Hills in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., previous host to PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournaments.

The Series concludes October 26-30. The closing tournament will be a limited-field tournament with the top-78 eligible players from the points list invited.

LOCALiQ, the sales and marketing arm of Gannett Co., Inc., is committed to the communities in its network and helping them build relationships with their local businesses. “We could not think of a better way to leverage our relationship with the PGA TOUR than to bring professional golf to local communities,” said Michael Flanagan, President and General Manager of LOCALiQ’s Sports and Entertainment division. “As a comprehensive provider of digital marketing services, LOCALiQ enables local businesses and their communities to thrive.”

Tournament officials are rightfully proud of the caliber of golf courses secured in a short amount of time. Ohno said the Series’ goal has always been to provide players with high-quality venues that will give them a different look each week the Series plays. Testing the players’ skills on a variety of layouts was the goal as the Series put its schedule together.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the owners and operators who have stepped up and made their golf courses available to these players. Our aim is always to provide players with a PGA TOUR-like experience. I truly believe the players will be delighted each week when they arrive at the tournament sites,” Ohno added.

A complete list of players competing will be distributed in the coming weeks.

LocaliQ Series Tournament Schedule