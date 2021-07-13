Patterson Completes Sweep For Prescott Golfers at OVGA Men’s City & District Championship

Last week Prescott Golf Club’s Mike Joly won the Ottawa Valley Golf Association City & District “B” Class Championship at eQuinelle Golf Club in Kemptville, Ontario. The two rounds for the championship were held on the courses of the Prescott and eQuinelle Golf Clubs.

One week later, on July 12, Phil Patterson from the Prescott Golf Club was the winner of the OVGA City & District “A” Class Championship at the Rivermead Golf Club in Gatineau, Quebec. Phil had taken the lead after the first round on his home course with a score of one under par, 69. At eQuinelle for the second round he posted another fine score of one under par, 71. These scores gave him a slim 3-stroke advantage over Greensmere’s Brad Goodman heading into the final round at Rivermead.

His round of three over par at Rivermead was good enough to give him a three-stroke winning margin over Goodman. Phil was presented with the Gerald Lees Cup, the championship trophy which was donated by P.D. Ross and first contested for in 1921.

Flagstick caught up with the newly crowned City & District Champion and asked him about his win.

“To play in Prescott for the first round was a bit of an advantage for me. That was one of the reasons I decided to play his year. I also liked that eQuinelle was the site for the second round as well. I played pretty well there and was steady all day long. Even after all of the golf I’ve played, I still had butterflies going into the third round today at Rivermead. It was good competition. I played with Brad Goodman at eQuinelle and again today at Rivermead so I knew where I stood with my closest competitor in the final round. I didn’t play great today but I managed to hang in there enough for the win. All three courses were perfect for the championship. Even though I had a three-stroke cushion going into today, there’s that old saying that if you’re not nervous, you’re not ready, right.”

It should be noted that Phil is now a senior and was up against some younger players during the championship. With his win, Phil also secured a spot in the OVGA’s Men’s Match Play Championship being held at The Marshes Golf Club in early August.

Brad Goodman (70-73-75/218) finished alone in second place in the City & District “A” Class Championship. Third place went to Brendan Kuffner (74-76-73/223) from the Royal Ottawa Golf Club. 2020 City & District Champion Dwight Reinhart (74-74-76/224) from the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club finished fourth and in fifth place was Brockville Country Club’s James Daniels (78-70-78/225).

Congratulations to all participants in the 100-year-old OVGA Men’s City & District Championship.

Final Leaderboard

Next up for OVGA Senior Men and Women is their Senior Championships at Carleton Golf & Yacht Club and Greensmere Golf Club.