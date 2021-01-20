PING Extends Agreement with Brooke Henderson

In what might have been one of the easiest business decisions in the golf industry, PING revealed today that they have re-signed Canada’s Brooke Henderson to an endorsement agreement.

“Brooke is the pride of Canada, and I can tell you we are very proud of her in the United States for her winning track record, her competitive fire, and how she represents the game and our brand with such class and positive energy,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “Since she burst onto the scene with an eight-shot win her rookie year, she’s never let up, putting together four consecutive multiple-win seasons, a mark of consistency few can match. We’re thrilled she’ll continue representing PING; in turn, we will continue to surround her with the support she needs to achieve her goals.”

Henderson has played PING products since her teen years, working with regional representative to Ottawa, Andre Borys, to dial in her game.

Now a 9-time LPGA TOUR winner at the tender age of 23, with the help of PING LPGA TOUR rep Scott Wolpa, she has now used PING products to earn 54 top-ten finishes as a professional and earned more than $7,000,000 for tournament play.

She has no changes in her bag to start the 2021 LPGA TOUR season this week but we’ve been told she has worked with Wolpa recently and is expected to shift into some of their newer product after more in-depth testing.

“From the tour staff at PING who fit me into the game’s best clubs, to the great teams at PING Canada who’ve supported me since my earliest junior days, being treated like family has contributed to my success for sure,” Henderson said. “Because I have the backing of so many people, and I’m playing clubs that bring out the best in my game, I give myself an opportunity to play well every week. I’m really happy to pursue more victories with PING and build on all that we’ve accomplished together.”

No term or financial details were revealed but, in keeping with past contract between the two parties, it is likely for multiple years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



