Product Watch: PING Introduces Glide Forged Pro Wedges

PHOENIX (August 24, 2021): Engineered for golfers in search of versatility and improved shot making inside the scoring zone, PING today introduced the Glide Forged Pro wedge series. The tour-inspired, high-spinning design is offered in two grind profiles and multiple loft options to fit players who rely on precision and control to shoot lower scores.

The custom-fit, custom-built Glide Forged Pro wedges are now available for pre-order at authorized PING retailers around the world.

“When you look at the Glide Forged Pro wedge, everything about it stands out,” said John K. Solheim, PING President. “It’s a great-looking club with amazing feel that performs beautifully. It has the versatility to attract and benefit a lot of different skill levels. Our engineers focused on every design attribute. It’s slightly smaller heel-to-toe with a rounded profile to allow players the ability to control the club and play any shot with precision. We’ve also applied a new face blast to improve friction for increased spin and trajectory control.”

Tour-Inspired Compact Shape

In consultation with its Tour staff and brand ambassadors, PING’s engineers designed the Glide Forged Pro for golfers who focus on saving shots into and around the green. The smaller heel-to-toe head, which is forged from 8620 carbon steel, creates a captured look at address, giving players the confidence to manipulate the head to help execute any shot they are facing.

“We know golfers are very particular about the look of their wedges. That first impression when they look down at it is vitally important to whether it makes it into their bag,” said Solheim. “The feedback from our players and coaches really helped guide the design of the Glide Forged Pro. It sets up perfectly behind the ball, giving you the confidence to pull off most any shot. It has the all-around performance that will lead to lower scores for a lot of different types of players.”

Friction Face with Emery Blast

In combination with the precision-milled face and grooves, the new Emery face blast adds more texture to the hitting surface, creating higher friction and more interaction between the club and ball for more spin and lower launch. The 50º and 52º lofts feature wheel-cut grooves with a 20º sidewall to optimize performance on full shots. The 54º to 62º options are milled with a 28º sidewall and tighter radius for more spin and precision on finesse shots around the green and from the sand. The hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish adds to the higher spin and lower launch, especially from wet and rough conditions.

“As great as these clubs look, it comes down to performance off the face,” said Solheim. “The new Emery blast makes a huge difference. The added spin and lower launch overall give shot makers the control they need to play at the pin on full shots or take on the tough shots around the green.”

Expanded Lofts and Grinds

Two grind options in multiple lofts expand the offerings to ensure a wedge choice to match a golfer’s playing conditions and angle of attack. In the “S” grind, moderate bounce and a rounded lead edge combine to produce an option that fits most golfers. It comes in seven loft/bounce configurations. The “T” Grind has a narrower sole with approximately 3º less bounce than the “S” to make it more versatile and precise around the green. It’s available in three lofts, including a 62º, which offers low bounce and high loft for the most greenside versatility and will be a popular choice on tour when matching course conditions. Golfers can also choose from eight custom grinds through PING Wrx, the company’s facility that custom builds the majority of its tour and college equipment.

59 º EYE2 High-Toe Option

The PING EYE2 wedge face profile inspired the “S” grind 59º option, which is distinguished by the high-toe design made popular by Karsten Solheim’s iconic sand wedge developed in the early 1980s. It features a blended hosel and a more traditional sole design than the original with approximately 1.5º less bounce than the other “S” grind lofts.

“I may be a little biased since my swimming pool as a kid was shaped like a PING EYE2 wedge, but I love the high-toe option in this line,” said Solheim. “It gives me the confidence and versatility to play high and low shots with a lot of spin without being intimidated. It’s especially good out of the bunker.”

Customization via ping.com

Glide Forged Pro wedges are available to customize in a variety of ways. Beginning September 1, golfers can choose from six stock graphic designs (Mr. PING, USA Flag, Bite, Dart, Topographic and Irish Clover). Further personalization includes custom-stamping letters on the toe, center, or scattered and paint-fill (13 colors). Consumers can custom design their wedge and purchase direct at ping.com using the company’s product designer application.

Glide Forged Pro Specifications

Material/Manufacturing Process: Forged 8620 carbon steel head; precision-milled face and grooves; Emery face blast; hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish

“S” grind loft/bounce options: 50º/10º, 52º/10º, 54º/10º, 56º/10º, 58º/10º, 59º/8º (EYE2), 60º/10º

“T” grind loft/bounce options: 58º/6º, 60º/6º, 62º/6º

STOCK SHAFTS: PING Z-Z115; PING AWT 2.0 (R, S, X), UST Recoil 760 ES (A), 780 (R, S),

PING Alta CB Slate (SR, R, S)

OPTIONAL STOCK SHAFTS: Dynamic Gold (S300, X100), Dynamic Gold 105 (R300, S300), Dynamic Gold 120 (S300, X100), KBS Tour (R, S, X), NS Pro Modus 105 (R, S, X), Elevate 95 (R, S), Project X LS (6.0, 6.5)

STOCK GRIP: Golf Pride Arccos Lite Tour Velvet 360