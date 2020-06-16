Play Junior Golf Tour Releases 2020 Re-Start Schedule

Junior golfers in Eastern Ontario have waited both anxiously and patiently, wondering when they can begin to play some golf tournaments in a era affected by Covid-19. Part of the picture is now a little clearer with the release of a schedule by the Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT).

Plans are in place for the circuit to begin play on June 29 at the Upper Canada Golf Club in Morrisburg. This year’s tour will now entail ten events with stops as far East as Ottawa and to Belleville in the west.

Host facilities include Upper Canada GC, Stonebridge GC, Smuggler’s Glen GC, Loch March GC, Camden Braes G&CC, Trillium Wood GC, Black Bear Ridge GC, Carleton G&YC, Cataraqui G&CC, and eQuinelle GC.

PJGT Founder and President Chris Veltkamp issued a statement to Flagstick.com about the modofied schedule:

“The PJGT team is really excited to be able to bring a 2020 season to our families and junior players. This is not a normal year, and we understand fully the dynamics of what is happening around the world, but with careful consideration and many safety protocols in place, we were able to put together a reduced schedule for the tour! A special thank you goes out to the golf courses who were able to continue to welcome the PJGT during this time, and to those who could not make it happen for 2020, we understand and will be back in 2021. Finally, on behalf of the tour and our families, I would like to thank all of the amazing frontline workers who kept us safe and moving forward, and continue to go the extra mile during this uncertain time, you have helped make a season for junior golf possible.”

Registration for the first event at Upper Canada Golf Club will open on June 17 with registration for other events to follow.