PLAY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR Embarks on 2022 Schedule

The Eastern Ontario-based PLAY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR (PJGT) managed to get their 2022 season off to a start this past Sunday, May 22, despite trying circumstances.
A sudden storm had ripped through the region on Saturday, leaving many without power, and Sunday brought with it cooler temperatures and heavy rains. Despite that, the junior tour began their 9th season and the Race to the ONECapitalCup at the Rideau View Golf Club in Manotick, Ontario.
The Humber College PGM Spring Open saw eighty young golfers tee it up in the first of fifteen events that will fill the circuit’s agenda this year.
Golfers competed in thirteen divisions for boys and girls.
Atom Boys
Owen Copp of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club topped the Atom Boys division with a score of 41.
Atom Girls
Rivermead’s Ava Boldt was the title winner in the Atom Girls flight
Bantam Boys
In a highly competitive Bantam Boys division, Antonine Cote of the Hautes Plaines won by three shots over Zack Moore and Jimmy Galbraith with a score of 80.
Bantam Girls
A score of 88 helped Amelia McFarlane to lead the Bantam Girls.
Initiation Boys
William Martin was the sole competitor in the Initiation Boys and turned in an impressive 55.
Junior Boys
A trio of golfers shared top spot in the Junior Boys flight after posting scores of 79. The threesome included Connor Boehme, Kamren Shah, and Aiden Penney.
Junior Girls
Greensmere’s Mimi Braiter rolled to a four-shot victory over Jenn Collins of The Ottawa Hunt in the Junior Girls Division.
Juvenile Boys
Jayson Ross of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club fired a 75 to best his club mate, Benjamin Sheridan, by two shots in the Juvenile Boys.
Juvenile Girls
Shinyao Zhang took first place in the Juvenile Girls; the Rivermead member posted a 96 on the day.
Novice Boys
Leading the Novice Boys was Nash Adamek who made the trek all the way from the West Highland Golf Club in Madoc, Ontario to play in the tourney.
Novice Girls
Brianna Watts took top prize in the Novice Girls.
Pee Wee Boys
The deepest division in the entire tournament (23 players) saw Lukas Zubec of Rivemead Golf Club record an 80 on the day for a one shot margin of victory
Pee Wee Girls
Megan Hayes of the host course used home advantage to win the Pee Wee Girls, beating out Mallea McMullin of the Ottawa Hunt Club.
The PJGT resumes play this weekend, May 29, at the Black Bear Ridge GC in Belleville, Ontario for the The Bear Trap at BBR.