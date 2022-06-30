PLAY Junior Golf Tour Hosts Canada Day Classic at Upper Canada

It might have been a couple days before the actual date, but the Eastern Ontario-based PLAY Junior GolfTour picked an absolutely stunning day to host the Canada Day Classic, for the most part. A slight rain delay turned out to be part of the unexpected agenda, but it did not dampen the spirits of the competitors.

The Upper Canada Golf Course in the Morrisburg area played host to this fourth event on the 2022 tour calendar and, by all accounts, was a magnificent venue with the Robbie Robinson design in tremendous condition.

Contestants completed in nine different divisions on Wednesday, June 29.

Atom Boys

Tyler Csizmar of Sand Point Golf Club claimed a four-shot victory in the Atom Boys over Landon Touchette of Metcalfe Golf Club, who recently record an ace at his home club. Not bad for a ten-year-old!

Bantam Boys

A even par round of 72 earned Hunter Stevenson of eQuinelle in the Bantam Boys Division.

Junior Boys

Rockland Golf Club’s Cedric Hughes took the Junior Boys title after turning in a 73, one-over-par, highlighted by four birdies.

Junior Girls

Mimi Braiter of Greensmere G&CC continued her winning ways with an eight-shot winning margin in the Junior Girls class.

Juvenile Boys

A four-shot margin over his nearest competitor saw Colton Bischof of the Brockville Country Club clip the field in the Juvenile Boys flight.

Juvenile Girls

An impressive 85 propelled Shinyao Zhang to a gold medal performance for the Juvenile Girls category.

Novice Boys

In the Novice Boys it was Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club’s own Ryan Copp who earned top spot.

PeeWee Boys

In a very competitive PeeWee Boys division it was Noah Westh-Buske who turned in a 75 to slip past the field and the 77 by nearest rival, Jacob Minkhost.

PeeWee Girls

Mallea McMullin of the Ottawa Hunt Club was two shots better than Megan Hayes of Rideau View to earn the PeeWee Girls win.

—

The PLAY Junior Golf Tour makes their next stop on July 4 at The Landings Golf & Teaching Centre for the School’s Out Junior Championship.

For more details on the PLAY Junior Golf Tour, to check scores, or to register for an event, visit this link.

