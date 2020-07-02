Play Junior Golf Tour Kicked Off 2020 Tournament Season at Upper Canada

After a longer than usual wait due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Eastern Ontario-based Play Junior Golf Tour got underway for 2020 on June 29 at the Upper Canada Golf Course near Morrisburg, Ontario.

Tour Founder and President Chis Veltkamp has been in constant touch with Flagstick.com throughout the Spring and has shared that the demand for the circuit has been unprecedented. With a shortage of playing opportunities, young golfers are flocking to the Tour to sign up and get access to their ten tournament schedule that has been presented so far for the season.

Veltkamp says the membership roster is now over 400 with many new faces welcomed.

The Upper Canada Championship saw a field of 102 players take to the Robbie Robinson design. Over 15 of them were making their tour and competitive debut. They did so under strict safety guidelines and protocols set out by the course and the TOUR.

In the competition itself there was a lot of keen play in eleven divisions as the players sought out the ONE Capital Cup Awards

Novice Girls: Florence Ho took the win with a score of 54, three better than Olivia Pattison.

PeeWee Girls: A score of 87 was enough for Avery Wardman to win this title over Payton Pattison.

Bantam Girls: This division was closely contested with the 82 by Antonia Ho just one stroke better than the second place finishers, Carlee Meilleur and Sophie Foulds.

Juvenile Girls: Isabella Ferguson earned her first victory of 2020 with a sparking 77.

Seven boys’ divisions followed with the respective winners being: Jett Lemenchick (Initiation Boys), Owen Copp (Novice Boys), Jacob Minkhorst (Atom Boys), Samy Tahar (PeeWee Boys), Yaorui Xu (Bantam Boys), Mathis Fortin (Juvenile Boys), and Ross Cleary (Junior Boys).

The next event for the Play Junior Golf Tour is the Stonebridge Junior Open on July 6.

Full Upper Canada Championship Leaderboards