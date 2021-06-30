Play Junior Golf Tour Kicks Off 2021 Tournament Season at Upper Canada GC

The Play Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) got their 2021 tournament schedule underway on Tuesday, June 30 at the Upper Canada Golf Course near Morrisburg, Ontario. The scenic Robbie Robinson-designed course that has played host to the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada in the past was a perfect venue for the field of enthusiastic juniors, all 86 of them, to begin their race to the One Capital Cup.

“The course was in great condition,” commented Tour President Chris Veltkamp about the day. “Special thanks to the Upper Canada staff; they have always been welcome hosts the to PJGT, and we love going there.”

There were plenty of new faces in the field making their PJGT debut, with the Tour now eclipsing the 500 player mark for total members.

“It was wonderful to be back on the golf course, interacting with the kids and their families” added Veltkamp, noting the long break since last year’s final event. “The day was filled with competitive scores on a great golf course, but the number of smiles and laughs everyone was having stole the show for me!.”

Playing highlights from Upper Canada:

Atom Boys

Jack Semple of the Rivermead Golf Club took the flight with a 39, three over par. Steady play and oars over his last six holes gave him a five-stroke winning margin over Landon Touchette of the Metcalfe Golf Club.

Bantam Boys

Despite a lost ball on one hole, Carter O’Brien of Prescott Golf Club made himself the story of the tournament with a TOUR record score of 65 (-7). His remarkable round included a front nine score of 32 that included two eagles, the first on the par four, 4th hole, that followed his only two bogies of the day. Rowan MacDonald and Hogan Blais had fine days with even par scores of 72, but it was overshadowed by the performance of O’Brien.

Carter O’Brien

Bantam Girls

Shinyao Zhang Rivermead won the flight with her score of 98.

Initiation Boys

Martin Hill was the lone competitor but had a nice par on #7 on his way to a score of 59.

Junior Boys

This flight was heavily contested with players going back and forth all day with the lead. In the end it was Hudson Turcotte of the Canadian Golf & Country Club who prevailed with a score of 77.

Juvenile Boys

Fifteen competitors faced off in this division and it was Brady Hall of Cataraqui Golf & Country Club that sailed into the clubhouse, on the back of consecutive birdies on his closing holes, to record a winning score of 74. That was four better than his nearest competitor, Carson McGurn of Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club.

Juvenile Girls

Two birdies helped Isabella Ferguson of the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club to a score of 78 and resounding 12 shot victory in this flight.

Novice Boys

Owen Copp marked a birdie and an eagle on his card on his way to a win. The Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club member made an eagle on the 7th hole on his way to a score of 38.

PeeWee Boys

A very healthy class of players, 20 in total, made up the PeeWee Boys flight, a great sign for the future of junior golf in the region. Landon Van Loon toured his home course at Upper Canada in 72 strokes to earn a win by a single shot over Chase Jerome and Jimmy Galbraith.

PeeWee Girls

A back nine score of 42 pave the way for Amelia McFarlane to post a score of 87 for a four-shot win over Stella Orrbine of the Rideau View Golf Club.

Additional Awards:

Gan Chev “Drive of the Week” presented by Gan Chev: Carter O’Brien on the 5th hole, setting up his first eagle from 30 yards

Closest to the Flagstick presented by Flagstick.com: Girls – Stella Orrbine Boys – Carter Jarett

PING “Play Your Best” award presented by PING Canada: Carter O’Brien

FootJoy Fastest Feet Award: entire field as pace of play was less than four hours and ten minutes.

Notes: Titleist 1st tee Ball Count – 49

Complete Leaderboards