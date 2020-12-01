Eastern Ontario Junior Golf Tour Welcomes PING Canada as Major Sponsor

For the past seven years the Prescott, Ontario-based PLAY Junior Golf Tour (PJGT) has been providing golf opportunities for young players in Eastern Ontario. The tour is comprised of two circuits, those based in the Ottawa Valley and those in the St. Lawrence/Kington/Quinte area. Heading into their 8th season they will be supported by a major backer of youth golf, the Canadian arm of major equipment manufacturer, PING.

The agreement for 2021 was announced Tuesday, December 1, with a statement from both parties.

“Since our inaugural tournament, the PLAY Junior Golf Tour has been committed to aligning with partners strong in character and focused on a shared vision of family and community. We are thrilled to collaborate with PING Canada to add many new dimensions rooted by the philosophy and culture of playing your best”, stated PJGT Founder Chris Veltkamp. “It is an exciting time for junior golfers and their families of the PJGT with the addition of PING Canada to our family!”.

“Golf at the junior level provides an excellent foundation for many of life’s skills and aligning our brand with the efforts of the PJGT is consistent with our support of golf across all levels in Canada” said, Dave Wilson, General Manager at PING Canada.

Veltkamp says the major message for their Tour in 2021 will align with the keystone phrase of their new sponsor – “PLAY YOUR BEST.”

Further details on what the partnership will entail are in development and will be announced in the near future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Email



