PLAY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR Visits Black Bear Ridge

The Eastern Ontario-based PLAY JUNIOR GOLF TOUR (PJGT) visited the Quinte region of Ontario for their second event of the 2022 season on May 29. The Bear Trap @ Black Bear Ridge proved to be just that as competitors faced a stern test in the acclaimed golf course located just north of Belleville.

52 players turned up to play the Brian Magee design with golfers playing in eight of the offered divisions.

This is the second of fifteen events that will fill the circuit’s agenda this year.

Atom Boys

Landon Touchette of the Metcalfe Golf Club was the clear winner in Atom Boys, posting an impressive nine hole score of 42.

Bantam Boys

Zack Moore, a dual member at Lombard Glen Golf Club and Smiths Falls Golf & Country Club, toured the course in just 81 strokes, four better than his nearest competitor. The round was highlighted by a birdie on the 12th hole.

Junior Boys

A fast start on the front nine, playing in just forty shots, helped Junior Boys winner Justin Hennigar of Rideau View Golf Club to an 84 and a four-stroke win.

Junior Girls

Greensmere’s Mimi Braiter earned her second consecutive victory on the PJGT in the Junior Girls Division.

Juvenile Boys

Russell Aide of nearby Trillium Wood Golf Course had a convincing six-stroke victory in the Juvenile Boys class. Aide’s 77 included an eagle on the third hole and two more birdies on the day.

Novice Boys

West Highland Golf Course member Mash Adamek won the Novice Boys class.

Pee Wee Boys

The ever consistent Wilson Doornekamp of the Cataraqui Golf & Country Club turned in a 79 to eclipse Owen Copp by four shot. Doornekamp’s round featured three birdies.

Pee Wee Girls

Marley Murray of The Landings earned the trophy in the PeeWee Girls division.

Complete Scoring

The PJGT resumes Sunday, June 12, at the Amhertsview GC just west of Kingston, Ontario for the St. Lawrence Jr Invitational.

