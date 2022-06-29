Playoff Required To Determine Winner at 2022 Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship

by Joe McLean

Two Summerlea Golf Club Members ended up in a tie after the conclusion of regular play at the Rideau View Golf Club in the Manotick sector of the City of Ottawa on the final day of the 2022 Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Championship.

Hugo Denis (73/66) and Justin Fedele (72/67) moved up 17 and 12 positions, respectfully, on the final day of the Tunis Championship with their minus five final total scores of 139. After their second sudden-win try on the par 5 – eighteenth, Hugo walked off the green to generous applause and a smile on his face knowing he was the winner of the 73rd Annual Golf Quebec Tunis Championship.

After being presented with the Alexander of Tunis trophy, Hugo had the following to say about his win – “Winning a Provincial tournament like this is really big! It’s on a completely different level from junior golf especially with the high calibre of play. Looking at the names on this trophy I’m very impressed with the list of winners. As for the Rideau View course, it was in fantastic shape and all of the players were impressed with the volunteers running this tournament.”

Eagle Creek’s Ryan Sevigny was the top local finisher in a tie for third place after his round of four under par 68 and a total two-day score of 141. Finishing in the third place tie with Ryan were Golf Canada Championship Club’s Jean-Philippe Parr (72/69) and Summerlea Golf Club’s Olivier Menard.

Rideau View’s Mark Mackay (70/72) finished in a tie for 6th and Royal Ottawa’s Brendan Kuffner (73/70) along with Rivermead’s Maxime Marengere (71/72) finished in a tie for 8th place.

The 73rd Annual Alexander of Tunis Championship is one for the record books. Fourteen golfers finished under par over the two days at Rideau View. The course was in tremendous shape and golfers were catered to by pro shop along with food and beverage staff.

On the golf course, Ottawa Valley Golf Association rules officials and volunteers kept play moving and were on hand to make rulings and answer questions in a timely manner.

Congratulations to everyone involved in the running of the 73rd Annual Golf Quebec Alexander of Tunis Provincial Championship.

Final Leaderboard

